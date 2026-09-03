Bala Mohammed Canvasses Peaceful, Issue-based Campaigns Devoid of Personal Attacks Ahead 2027 Elections

• Urges political parties, their supporters to adhere to the guidelines of INEC

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has called on political parties and their supporters to conduct the 2027 electioneering campaigns peacefully, lawfully and without personal attacks.

Governor Bala Mohammed made the call in Bauchi yesterday on his return from an official engagement in Abuja, while responding to questions from journalists, on the need for political parties and their supporters to adhere to the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, during the electioneering period.

The governor assured that his party, the Allied Peoples Movement, APM, would strictly adhere to INEC guidelines and all laws governing electoral activities, urging other political parties to follow suit.

He advised that campaigns should be centred on issues, policies and programmes capable of improving the lives of citizens, rather than personal attacks, violence or activities capable of threatening the peace of the state.

He noted with concern that some of his campaign posters and billboards were destroyed by political opponents, but said he had deliberately exercised restraint despite being aware of those behind such acts.

He stressed that his restraint should not be misconstrued as weakness, explaining that as a leader entrusted with power, he would not abuse his position by using state authority to pursue political enemies or those opposed to him.

“ I have provided a level playing field for political actors in the state urging them not to take my humility and restraint for granted, maintaining that all political gladiators should exercise similar self-control and respect the laws of the land” he said

According to him, Bauchi State has a reputation for peace, and political activities should not be allowed to undermine the peaceful coexistence enjoyed by the people.

He added that his administration was already planning and strategising for the campaigns, which would be taken to all parts of the state.

Governor Bala also called on traditional rulers and security agencies to remain impartial throughout the electioneering period, stressing the need for mutual respect, fairness and fear of God among all stakeholders.

He then commended the peaceful conduct so far among some political parties, candidates and their supporters, and expressed hope that the spirit of self-restraint and mutual respect would be sustained until the elections.

He assured that his administration would continue working to ensure that Bauchi remains peaceful throughout the political season, acknowledging that all stakeholders have a responsibility to preserve peace and avoid actions that could degenerate into violence or any security unrest in the state.