INEC Settles Plateau PDP Dispute, Lists Kefas Wungak Ropshik as Guber Candidate

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has published Chief Kefas Wungak Ropshik as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for Plateau State in the 2027 election, ending weeks of controversy over the party’s ticket.

The development, contained in an INEC document listing candidates for the Plateau State governorship election, has provided an official electoral record amid competing claims by rival tendencies within the state chapter of the PDP.

The document, which bore INEC’s official receiving particulars, lists Ropshik as the PDP candidate for the 2027 governorship election.

The publication is significant because it provided the commission’s current record on the candidate submitted under the PDP, against which claims by rival factions and aspirants can be assessed.

The development came after weeks of uncertainty within the Plateau PDP, with competing interests laying claim to the party’s governorship ticket and circulating documents purporting to support their respective positions.

Ropshik had previously urged his supporters to remain calm, insisting that the electoral process would ultimately determine the issue.

“Why argue about factions when you can wait?” he had asked supporters at the height of the controversy.

Reacting to the latest development, Ropshik said the publication by INEC had vindicated his position that the electoral process should be allowed to take its course.

He said, “Any talk about factions is a distraction, and that distraction has now been put to rest by the recent publication by INEC. We have always believed that the electoral process would speak for itself.

“Now that INEC has published its candidate information, our focus is firmly on the people of Plateau State and the task of winning the 2027 election,” he said.