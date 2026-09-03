Constituency Projects: Okpebholo Indicts Assembly

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin





Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, accused the House of Assembly of not executing constituency projects despite release of funds by the executive.

Okpebholo explained the reason behind the recent amendment of the Financial Autonomy Law of the State, the Assembly and the Judicial Autonomy Law, when traditional rulers from Esan South East Local Government Area, led by the Onojie of Ubiaja, His Royal Highness Curtis Iredia Eidinojie I, visited him at the Government House in Benin, said the amendment was aimed at promoting transparency, accountability and due process in the management of state funds.

He said the amendments were necessary to prevent the people from being short-changed, adding that no constituency project has been executed since September 2025, despite funds being allocated for such projects.

According to him, the House of Assembly is responsible for appropriating funds and could not perform the functions of the executive by directly executing projects.

The governor stated, “We have three independent arms of government, and the house is to appropriate funds and not to carry out the functions of the executive by executing projects.

“Since last year, a lot of money was going there, but even the members were not seeing it. Since September last year, they have not carried out any constituency project, and money was going there.

“These are reasons why we cannot trust one individual with due process without checks and balances.”

Okpebholo said the amended law would ensure that constituency projects were domiciled in relevant ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), allowing the projects to be properly monitored and implemented.