ADC National Chairman, Mark, Warns Members Against Sabotage, Divisive Politics

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, has cautioned party members against actions capable of deepening divisions, including inflammatory statements, unnecessary litigation, and internal sabotage.

Mark spoke in Abuja during the inauguration of the party’s National Reconciliation and Peace Committee at the ADC national secretariat.

He charged the committee to resolve grievances arising from ADC’s recently concluded primary elections and unite members ahead of the 2027 general election.

Addressing the 11-member committee, Mark said the initiative was aimed at “strengthening the party, healing wounds, rebuilding trust and ensuring that every member of the ADC feels valued and carried along”.

He acknowledged that while the primaries produced winners, they also generated disappointments and grievances that must be addressed before the party entered the 2027 electoral contest.

According to him, “An election may determine who carries the flag, but it must never determine who belongs to the party.”

He urged successful candidates to see their victories as a responsibility rather than an opportunity to side-line their former opponents, stressing that unsuccessful aspirants and their supporters remain important assets to the party.

Mark said, “Those who did not emerge victorious remain valuable members of the ADC. Their experience, networks, structures and commitment remain important assets.”

The party chairman charged the reconciliation committee to engage aspirants, candidates, party leaders, and other stakeholders in constructive dialogue, identify grievances, address legitimate concerns, and rebuild trust among members.

He also urged members to prioritise internal mechanisms for resolving disputes, while acknowledging their constitutional right to seek justice.