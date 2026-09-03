Appointment Letter of ‘Fake Agency’ DG Doctored, House Committee Declares in Report

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the controversial Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) has said the purported letter of appointment of Mr. Adeniyi Adeyemi as Director General of the council was doctored.

The committee, in its preliminary report released yesterday, said evidence received from State House established that no such appointment was made or approved by the presidency.

The committee examined a document purporting to convey the appointment of Adeyemi as director-general of the organisation.

The report stressed that the document was presented as an official communication of the presidency and, purportedly, bore the authority and signature of Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

It stated that Gbajabiamila neither issued nor signed the letter, adding that the letterhead was not an authentic State House letterhead.

The committee declared in the report, “No such appointment was made or approved by the presidency. The Chief of Staff neither issued nor signed the letter. The letterhead was not an authentic State House letterhead;

“The purported reference number was inconsistent with the official referencing system of the State House;

“The format, language and administrative features of the document departed materially from official State House correspondence.

“The committee, therefore, preliminarily finds that the purported appointment letter revealed that the purported appointment letter was fabricated and falsely attributed to the presidency.

“Such conduct, if established through the applicable criminal process, would constitute a grave assault on the integrity of the office of the president and the official identity of the federal government.

“The unlawful creation or deployment of a document calculated to represent that the President or the Chief of Staff had authorised the appointment of a person to head a non-existent federal institution cannot be treated as a mere administrative irregularity. It is a matter deserving the most serious investigative and prosecutorial attention.”

The committee also examined a purported communication conveying approval for the take-off of an entity described as Presidential Economic Advisory Council.

The report revealed that evidence currently before the committee indicated that the document did not emanate from the presidency, State House, or any other competent authority of the federal government.

The preliminary evidence suggested that the document formed part of a broader documentary architecture designed to clothe an unestablished organisation with a false appearance of governmental authority.

The committee equally examined a document described as Presidential Executive Order No. 5 of 24 February 2026, which was represented as presidential authority for the establishment or operation of the organisation.

The report added that the evidence currently available indicated that the document was not an authentic Executive Order of the President and was neither issued nor approved through the lawful processes of the residency.

It stated, “The fabrication or falsification of an instrument represented to the public as an Executive Order of the President is an exceptionally serious matter.

“An Executive Order carries the authority of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Any attempt to manufacture such an instrument for the purpose of procuring official recognition, financial advantage or public confidence strikes at the very foundation of lawful executive authority.”

The report added that no competent authority of the federal government had produced any authentic record establishing that the organisation was created, approved or authorised by the President, Federal Executive Council, National Assembly, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation or any other institution empowered by law to establish such an agency.