Mutfwang Orders Stronger Security Actions as Plateau Govt Reviews Emerging Threats

Yemi Kosoko in Jos





Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, yesterday, convened a meeting of the State Security Council to assess the security situation across the state and reinforce strategies to maintain peace and protect citizens.

The meeting, held at New Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos, had in attendance the deputy governor, heads of security and law enforcement agencies, top government officials, and the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba.

Discussions focused on emerging threats, recent incidents in some communities, intelligence gathering, inter agency collaboration, and preventive operations designed to secure lives, property, and economic activities.

Commissioner of Police, CP Ayodeji Faniyan, who spoke after the meeting, said the gathering formed part of Mutfwang’s continuous assessment of the state’s security environment.

Faniyan stated that the governor, as the chief security officer of the state, regularly convened the council to identify gaps and strengthen existing measures.

He described the recent incident in Mangu as “very unfortunate”, adding that despite prior deployments, the attack underscored the need for improved preventive strategies.

He confirmed that arrests had been made in connection with major attacks recorded in the past month, with investigations ongoing in collaboration with other security agencies at both state and national levels.

Faniyan revealed that technological tools were being deployed to analyse intelligence and track suspects, stressing that security agencies have received “marching orders” from the governor to intensify efforts across Plateau.

The police commissioner appealed to residents to support the administration by providing credible and timely information on suspicious movements and activities, stating that sustainable security depends on strong community security collaboration.

He reaffirmed the commitment of security operatives to preserving Plateau’s identity as the “Home of Peace and Tourism”, especially as the ember months approached and political activities heightened ahead of the 2027 general election.