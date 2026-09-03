Awujale: Vacation Judge Returns Case File to Administrative Judge

James Sowole in Abeokuta





A vacation judge, Justice A. A. Omoniyi of Court 3, Ogun State High Court, sitting in Ijebu-Ode, yesterday, gave an interim ruling returning a suit filed by the Fusengbuwa Ruling House against Governor Dapo Abiodun, the nine kingmakers and others over the stoppage of the selection process for the next Awujale to the administrative judge for reassignment.

Justice Omoniyi said he would be embarking on his annual vacation within the next one week and might not return to duty until January 2027.

He said he was aware of the urgency of the suit, numbered HCJ/149/2026 and filed on August 21, 2026, but was constrained by time, having only one week left before embarking on his annual vacation.

Omoniyi therefore ruled, in the interim, that the case file should be returned to the administrative judge for reallocation.

He adjourned the matter to September 23 for continued hearing.

Speaking earlier, counsel to the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, Otunba Olusegun Otayemi, told the court that all 15 defendants had been duly served and that the family was ready to proceed with the suit.

Otunba Kunle Kalejaiye, SAN, who appeared for the 7th to 15th defendants, the kingmakers, as well as W. A. Onawole, a state counsel who announced his appearance for Governor Abiodun, the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, and four other defendants, said they were still within the stipulated time and would file their responses to the suit in due time.

Also in court were the kingmakers, led by Olorogun (Dr.) Sunny Kuku, co-founder of EKO Hospital and the Ogbeni Oja of Ijebuland.

Others included Otunba Abdulateef Owoyemi, chairman of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House; his deputy, Otunba Adedokun Ajidagba; and the vice chairman, Prof. Fassy Yusuf.