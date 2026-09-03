2027: NAF, Police Deepen Partnership on Intelligence, Monitor Hotspots During Polls

Linus Aleke in Abuja





Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and Nigeria Police, yesterday, deepened their partnership in intelligence sharing, monitoring hotspots during the 2027 elections, and tracking criminal activity in challenging terrain.

NAF lauded the Nigeria Police Air Wing for its support during a challenging period for the service.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, at Force Headquarters in Abuja, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, said NAF wanted to work with police experts to support the ongoing training of Air Police and intelligence personnel.

He proposed the establishment of an active exchange programme between their respective training institutions.

Aneke said, “The police force has strong intelligence networks in every community and local government across the country. We see strong potential in using these local warnings to enable the NAF to respond more quickly and effectively to national security threats.

“By finding better ways to share intelligence, we can help guide our air units to address threats faster, before they escalate.

“Partnership is a mutual effort. In the same spirit, the NAF is open to exploring frameworks that would enable the Police to leverage our Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) assets.

“Whether you are monitoring hotspots during the 2027 elections or tracking criminal activity in challenging terrain, we hope our aircraft can increasingly serve as an ‘eye in the sky’ to support your ground troops.”

The chief of air staff stated, “To succeed together, we should find ways to learn from each other. The police have strong expertise in forensics, crime scene management, and criminal investigations.

“The NAF wants to work with your experts to support the ongoing training of our Air Police and intelligence staff. I suggest we establish an active exchange programme. We would be happy to host police officers for courses at the Nigerian Air Force School of Air Intelligence (NAFSAINT).

“Likewise, we hope to find ways for NAF personnel to train again at the Police College, Enugu, where they can learn about forensics and modern investigative methods. We believe that sharing our skills in this way can help develop better, more skilled officers for both agencies.”

Disu, in his remarks, reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police to deepening its partnership with the Nigerian Air Force through joint training, capacity building, intelligence-led operations, and sustained operational support.

He also stressed the importance of personnel welfare, effective command and control, and coordinated security planning, particularly for major national events and the 2027 general election.

The IGP highlighted the need for enhanced protection of critical national infrastructure, improved logistics and response capabilities, as well as regular reviews of joint operational engagements to ensure greater effectiveness.