Union Bank Ampowers 98 Women Entrepreneurs with Skills, Funding

Union Bank of Nigeria’s dedicated proposition for women, has partnered with Zuri Circle Network (ZCN) to empower 98 female entrepreneurs through the Fearless Female Founders (FFF) 2.0 Accelerator Programme.

The initiative was designed to bridge the gap between women-led businesses and access to capital, business knowledge, mentorship and opportunities for sustainable growth.

Speaking on the partnership, Head of Retail Banking at Union Bank of Nigeria, Vivian Imoh-Itah, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to creating opportunities for women to achieve greater personal, professional and financial success.

“Through alpher, Union Bank remains committed to creating meaningful opportunities for women to thrive personally, professionally, and financially. Our partnership with Zuri Circle Network on the Fearless Female Founders 2.0 Accelerator reflects our deliberate focus on supporting women entrepreneurs with the tools, networks, knowledge, and financial access they require to build sustainable businesses,” Imoh-Itah said.

“By investing in enterprises owned by women, we are not only empowering individual founders but also contributing to economic growth, job creation, and greater financial inclusion across Nigeria,” she added.