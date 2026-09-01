Stock Market Gains N1.9tn to Close August  Positive 

Kayode Tokede

The stock market section of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) sustained its positive momentum to end trading activities for the month of August 2026 as the overall capitalisation rose by N1.9 trillion.

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) gained 2,900.92 basis points or 1.20 per cent to close at 244,199.39 basis points as the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns settled at -0.4per cent and +56.9per cent, respectively.

The gain impacted the NGX market capitalisation as it closed higher at N157.739 trillion.

Analysing by sector, the Banking (+3.1per cent), Consumer Goods (+1.7per cent), Oil & Gas (+1.4per cent) and Insurance (+0.9per cent) indices advanced, while the Industrial Goods (-0.7per cent) index declined.

The upturn was driven by price appreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks amongst which are; Aradel Holdings, MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN), Nigeria Exchange Group, Zenith Bank and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI).

Investor sentiment was strongly positive as 43 advancers outpaced 16 decliners. Omatek Ventures emerged the highest price gainer of 10 per cent to close at N1.65, per share. Ikeja Hotel followed with a gain of 9.95 per cent to close at N42.55, while Sovereign Trust Insurance rose by 9.94 per cent to close at N1.88, per share.

Sunu Assurance appreciated by 9.86 per cent to close at N3.12, while Royal Exchange rose by 9.09 per cent to close at 96 kobo.

On the other side, Abbey Bank led the losers’ chart with 9.41 per cent to close at N7.70, per share. AVA Capital followed with a decline of 7.69 per cent to close at N6.00, while FTN Cocoa Processors declined by 6.25 pe cent to close at N7.50, per share.

Tantalizer shed 4.98 per cent to close at N3.82, while Consolidated Hallmark Holdings dipped by 4.60 per cent to close at N6.01, per share.

The total volume traded expanded by 0.2 per cent to 606.19 million units, valued at N38.70 billion, and exchanged in 53,471 deals. Transactions in the shares of Access Holdings led the activity with 126.537 million shares worth N3.949 billion. Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) followed with account of 33.178 million shares valued at N4.435 billion, while United Bank for Africa (UBA) traded 31.490 million shares valued at N1.454 billion.

Nigerian Breweries traded 31.246 million shares worth N2.214 billion, while Veritas Kapital Assurance traded 28.981 million shares worth N32.175 million.

Looking ahead, Cowry Assets Management Limited said, the market is expected to sustain its positive momentum as investor sentiment continues to improve, buoyed by the FTSE Russell reclassification confirmation.