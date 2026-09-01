Nigeria Customs Hands Over 204 Firearms, Other Components to NCCSALW

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tincan Island Port Command, has handed over about 204 firearms and other firearms components to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW)

This is coming with the recent seizure of firearm components at the command which were subsequently assembled into 399 pump-action rifles, and were also handed over to the NCCSALW.

Speaking at the handling over event in Lagos, Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale, said the seizure by Tincan Island Port Command was preceded by credible intelligence and sustained efforts to prevent the importation and circulation of illegally imported firearms into Nigeria.

He said that the current seizure is a further indication that the Service is maintaining heightened surveillance and intelligence-led enforcement against the illicit movement of firearms through the nation’s ports and borders.

He explained that the effort was made possible due to the commitment of the service’s brave and dedicated officers to triumphed over evil.

According to him, “Based on credible information gathered a 20-foot container with No. TEMU 184536/9, arrived from Turkey aboard vessel MV Algeciras Express on 16 August 2026, was flagged and subjected to a 100 percent physical examination on 18 August, 2026.

“After thorough examination, the container was found to contain knocked-down firearm components concealed among declared used goods, including furniture, refrigerators, solar panels and detergent. Further discrepancies were also discovered in the consignment documents, particularly regarding the identity of the consignee. These discrepancies are part of the ongoing investigation into the shipment and those connected to it.

“The Command immediately put together a team of experts from the Nigeria Customs Service Armament Unit and that of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Lights weapons, under the Office of the National Security Adviser, to carry out the assembling of these component parts and a total of 204 MAS 49 ALTER MAGNUM pump-action rifles alongside various numbers of left-over components were uncovered.”

Represented by the DCG Enforcement Investigation and Inspection, Timi Bomodi, Adewale said that the various leftover parts are listed as 39 trigger pins, 58 locking lugs, 53 charging handles, 55 pistol grip screws, 56 springs, 56 trigger groups, 38 forward grips or hand guards, 67 forward grip latches, 56 pistol grips, 54 barrels and two U-plates.

On his part, Customs Area Controller, Tincan Island Port Command, Joe Anani, said that as a command, “We have continued to remain vigilant in the discharge of our responsibilities.”

He added, “These repeated seizures send a clear message: the TinCan Island Port Command will not be a weak link in the enforcement of import prohibitions, particularly when it concerns dangerous items capable of threatening the peace and security of our nation. Those who see our ports as an easy route for bringing prohibited and dangerous items into Nigeria should understand that they will not find a willing partner in the Nigeria Customs Service.”