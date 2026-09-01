OPay Dismisses Viral Message Claiming Indefinite Shutdown from  Today

Sunday Ehigiator

Fintech company OPay has dismissed as false a message circulating on social media claiming that the company will embark on an indefinite break from today, September 1, 2026.

The company, in a statement shared via its official social media platform, urged customers and members of the public to disregard the message, describing it as misleading.

OPay said it remains operational and is “not going anywhere,” while cautioning users against spreading unverified information online.

The fintech firm advised the public to verify the source of messages before sharing them and to rely on its official social media pages for authentic updates.

“Don’t spread it. Verify it,” the company stated, using the hashtag #OPayisOkay.

The clarification comes amid the increasing circulation of unverified claims on social media, with OPay urging its customers to rely only on confirmed information from its official channels.