Orban, Sor Win Battle of Four Nigerians in Turkish Super Lig

Nigerian international forwards, Gift Orban and Yira Sor, provided the ammunitions with which newly promoted Amedspor SK restated its claim to play amongst the big boys of the Turkish Super Lig as the club on Monday came from behind to beat Trabzonspor 2-1.

Interestingly, Super Eagles duo of Paul Onuachu and Chibuike Nwaiwu and the most expensive player in the Turkish lig history, Mohamed Salah all played the full 90 minutes for Trabzonspor yet dropped the three points at stake.

Amed’s Yira Sor was forced off after 50 minutes with an injury, making way for Gift Orban.

It was Trabzonspor that took an early lead in the 11th minute when Salah found the net, to give the visitors a bright start.

But Amed responded before the break, with Sor restoring parity in first half stoppage time to send the two sides into the interval level.

Trabzonspor goalkeeper Andre Onana saved Mbaye Diagne’s initial effort, but Orban reacted quickest to fire home the rebound.

Amed continued to push for a second goal and were rewarded in dramatic fashion in the 90th minute when Orban struck to seal the comeback win for the Diyarbakir-based team that gain promotion to the Turkish topflight with 74 points from 38 matches to finish second last term.