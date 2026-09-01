LOC Craves for Robust Media Support for Eko 2026

As Lagos prepares to host the maiden National Intermediate Games — Eko 2026 — from October 1 to 15, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) has turned its attention to one of the most powerful forces shaping public perception: the media.

With over 15,000 athletes expected to compete in 28 sports across 10 venues, the Games promise to be a landmark in Nigeria’s youth sports development. But beyond the logistics and the spectacle, the LOC recognises that the narrative woven around the event will be just as important as the competitions themselves.

At a media parley in Lagos, Gbenga Omotoso, Chairman of the Media and Publicity Sub-Committee and Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, underscored the indispensable role of journalists, editors, and broadcasters in ensuring the success of the Games.

“We are aware of the power of the media and the significant role it has played in putting Lagos on the world map,” Omotoso said, describing the press as “formidable partners in progress.”

Omotoso praised the media’s longstanding support in projecting Lagos as Africa’s sporting hub, recalling how coverage of past events helped cement the city’s reputation for excellence.

He emphasized that the LOC is committed to transparency and collaboration, opening its doors to journalists for clarifications and welcoming constructive criticism.

“We want you to be our eyes. We welcome your criticisms when you see that we are doing it right, and we are ready to make amends based on your recommendations,” he noted.

The Commissioner also highlighted Lagos’ track record in staging landmark sporting events, from the maiden National Sports Festival in 1973 to what many still regard as the best-organized edition in 2012.

With Eko 2026, he assured, the city is determined to raise the bar yet again, aligning with global standards and setting new benchmarks for youth sports in Africa.

For the LOC, the media is not just a messenger but a collaborator in shaping the future of Nigerian sports.

By amplifying the stories of young athletes and holding organizers accountable, the press will play a central role in ensuring that Eko 2026 is remembered not only as a competition but as a turning point in the nation’s sporting journey.