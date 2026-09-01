Nigeria’s Junior Female YellowGreens Continue Impressive Showing at ICC U19 African Qualifiers in Tanzania

Nigeria’s Junior Female YellowGreens continued their impressive start to the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Division 1 with a commanding 94-run victory over Malawi U19 Women on Match Day 2 in Tanzania.

After opening their campaign with a four-wicket victory over Uganda, Nigeria produced a far more authoritative performance against Malawi, combining a strong batting display with an outstanding bowling effort to secure their second consecutive victory of the competition.

The Junior Female YellowGreens posted 152 for 7 in 20 overs after Malawi won the toss and elected to bowl, before Nigeria’s bowlers dismantled the Malawian batting line-up for just 58 in 18.3 overs.

Nigeria’s innings was built around a series of valuable contributions, with the top order laying the foundation before the middle and lower order ensured the team finished strongly.

Omosigho Eguakun continued her excellent tournament with another important contribution, scoring 26 from 19 balls, while Beauty Oguai matched the score with 26 from 28 deliveries, including four boundaries.

Christabel Chukwuonye, Nigeria’s captain, added a rapid 20 from just 12 balls, striking two fours and a six at an impressive strike rate of 166.67.

But it was Shola Adekunle who provided the defining performance of Nigeria’s innings.

Adekunle struck a fluent 32 from 27 balls, including five boundaries, to help Nigeria reach the imposing total of 152. Her innings came at a strike rate of 118.52 and provided Nigeria with the momentum required to put Malawi under pressure.

Inyene Umoh also played an important supporting role, contributing 17 from 14 balls, while late cameos from Jennifer Godwin and Jessica Bieni helped Nigeria push beyond the 150-run mark.

By the end of 20 overs, Nigeria had established a sizeable target and handed their bowlers a strong platform to attack.

If Nigeria’s batting set the tone, the bowling attack delivered the knockout blow.

The Junior Female YellowGreens wasted little time putting Malawi under pressure, with wickets falling regularly throughout the innings.

Shola Adekunle once again played a starring role, this time with the ball, claiming 2 wickets for just 4 runs in four overs, including a maiden. Her remarkable economy rate of 1.00 was one of the standout figures of the match.

Anointed Akhigbe added two wickets for 10 runs from her three overs, while Jennifer Godwin produced the match’s most devastating bowling figures, taking 4 wickets for just 5 runs in 2.3 overs.

Godwin’s spell effectively closed the door on any possibility of a Malawi recovery.

Nigeria’s attack reduced Malawi to 31 for 5 before the innings collapsed further, with the final wicket falling at 58 in the 18.3rd over.

Sphiwe Frank top-scored for Malawi with 24, while Shavon Akileni made 14, but neither could generate enough momentum to challenge Nigeria’s imposing total.

Adekunle’s contribution with both bat and ball ultimately earned her the Player of the Match award.

Her performance, 32 runs with the bat and 2 wickets for 4 runs with the ball was a perfect representation of Nigeria’s all-round dominance on the day.

For the Junior Female YellowGreens, however, the bigger story is the collective performance.

Nigeria’s second victory demonstrates a team growing in confidence as the qualifier progresses. The side has now shown that it can win a close, low-scoring contest, as it did against Uganda, and follow that up with a commanding performance against Malawi.

Two matches into the qualifier, Nigeria has made its intentions clear, the Junior Female YellowGreens are not in Tanzania to participate but competing with purpose.

The back-to-back victories over Uganda and Malawi provide valuable momentum placing the team current at top of group A with 4 points and a net runrate of 3.467 as Nigeria continues its campaign, with the team now looking to maintain its intensity, improve with every match and take another significant step towards its World Cup qualification ambitions.