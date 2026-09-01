  • Tuesday, 1st September, 2026

Sabalenka Blocks Out Noise to Overcome Tricky First Round Test

Featured | 5 seconds ago

Aryna Sabalenka blocked out the noise to overcome a tricky first-round test against Camila Osorio and begin her bid for a historic US Open “three-peat”.

The two-time defending champion has suffered a dip in form in recent months after a stellar start to the season in which she reached the Australian Open final and completed the ‘Sunshine Double’ at Indian Wells and Miami.

Sabalenka’s position as world number one is now under serious threat and she risks ending the year without a Grand Slam title for the first time since 2022.

However, she avoided an early slip-up as she held off a resilient Osorio to win 6-2 6-4 on her return to Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“I really feel my best emotions at this stadium so it means a lot to be back and have an opportunity for a ‘three-peat’,” Sabalenka said.

“I’m trying to focus on myself. I’m enjoying my time in New York and I’m ready to go out here and do anything it takes to get the wins.

“I’m ready for the fight.”

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