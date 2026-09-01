Ikpeme Charges Falconets to Go All Out Against Korea Republic

Acting General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme has charged the Nigeria U20 women’s team, Falconets, to put in their very best against their Korea Republic counterparts in a friendly match today, in order to sustain the win-mentality they had established in Friday’s defeat of hosts Poland in another friendly game.

Mary Mamudu scored in first-half stoppage time to steer the two-time World Cup runners-up to victory at the Municipal Stadium in Brzeg, and the Falconets go up against the Asians in their final warm-up game at the Remes Sports Leisure and Spa Stadium on Tuesday, 1st September.

“You did very well in your friendly match against the host nation, by holding your own and eventually emerging victorious. The NFF and the entire Nigeria nation are proud of you.

“The victory over Poland has instilled a win-mentality in you and another victory over Korea Republic on Tuesday will sustain that mindset, enabling you to confront the challenges of the group phase of the World Cup with the needed confidence and vibrancy. I urge you to go for outright victory against the Koreans.”

Nigeria will compete in Group F of the championship alongside Spain, China PR and New Caledonia. The Falconets go up against Spain on Monday, 7th September before further group phase games against China on 10th September and New Caledonia on 13th September.