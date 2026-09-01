  • Tuesday, 1st September, 2026

Ikpeme Charges Falconets to Go All Out Against Korea Republic

Featured | 4 seconds ago

Acting General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme has charged the Nigeria U20 women’s team, Falconets, to put in their very best against their Korea Republic counterparts in a friendly match today, in order to sustain the win-mentality they had established in Friday’s defeat of hosts Poland in another friendly game.

Mary Mamudu scored in first-half stoppage time to steer the two-time World Cup runners-up to victory at the Municipal Stadium in Brzeg, and the Falconets go up against the Asians in their final warm-up game at the Remes Sports Leisure and Spa Stadium on Tuesday, 1st September.

“You did very well in your friendly match against the host nation, by holding your own and eventually emerging victorious. The NFF and the entire Nigeria nation are proud of you.

“The victory over Poland has instilled a win-mentality in you and another victory over Korea Republic on Tuesday will sustain that mindset, enabling you to confront the challenges of the group phase of the World Cup with the needed confidence and vibrancy. I urge you to go for outright victory against the Koreans.”

Nigeria will compete in Group F of the championship alongside Spain, China PR and New Caledonia. The Falconets go up against Spain on Monday, 7th September before further group phase games against China on 10th September and New Caledonia on 13th September.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.