Messi Calls Time on His Illustrious Argentina Career

Duro Ikhazuagbe with agency report

Twenty-one years after Lionel Messi best John Mikel Obi and Taye Taiwo to win the Golden Ball and Golden Boot awards at the 2005 FIFA World Youth Championship in Holland, the petit Argentine forward has called time on his illustrious Albiceleste career for the South American nation.

The 39-year-old, who captained Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022, has scored 125 goals in 207 appearances, making him the country’s all-time leading scorer and most-capped player.

In a statement on social media yesterday, Messi, perhaps, the world’s greatest footballer ever, insisted that there was nothing more for him to prove. He said that he has given everything to the national side but now has “nothing left to give”.

“Time is running short, chapters come to a close, and this is one that hurts me deeply.

“I love, have loved, and will always love being part of the national team.

“I’ve given it my all, I have nothing left to give, and besides, there are some really great young players coming through behind me who deserve their chance.”

At the Holland 2005 championship where he first gave the world a glimpse of what is to come in the next 21 years, Messi denied Nigeria the chance to win the now U20 World Cup when he scored six goals and went ahead to also fire the brace against Nigeria in the final game. Thereafter, Messi blossomed for both country and club, Barcelona.

He returned in 2008 to also deny Nigeria the Beijing Olympic men’s football gold medal, contributing largely to the defeat of the Dream Team handled by same Samson Siasia who was in-charge in 2005. The Nigerian lads were aiming to emulate the 1996 generation in Atlanta but Messi’s magic killed that dream.

Amongst several outings at the World Cup against the Super Eagles at the World Cup, three group stage defeats orchestrated by Messi include: South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and at the 2018 edition of the Mundial in Russia. Eagles defeats in all three tournaments had Messi’s signatures on them!

Signs that Messi was going to hang his boots for Argentina came shortly in early August. Messi said he was considering his future in football after the death of his father, Jorge, who died aged 68 following a long illness.

The defeat of Argentina, even as cup holders, at the 2026 World Cup in USA this summer, hasten the decision.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner said he wrote his retirement message on 21 July, two days after Argentina lost to Spain in World Cup final.

He added on Instagram on Monday: “Today, after what happened with my dad, I’m even more convinced than before.”

His career will continue at club level with Major League Soccer team Inter Miami, where he has a contract that runs to the end of the 2028 season.

Messi made his debut for Argentina in 2005 as a 63rd-minute substitute in a 2-1 friendly win over Hungary. However, he was shown a straight red card less than a minute later, after he swung his arm and his elbow connected with full-back Vilmos Vanczak.

Despite his tough start on the international stage, Messi went on to become one of the all-time greats, winning the World Cup and two Copa America titles with Argentina.

He is the second-highest goal-scorer in World Cup history, with 21, behind France’s Kylian Mbappe (22), and second for goals in all internationals (125) behind his great contemporary and rival, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo (146).

NB: This THISDAY reporter was one of the six Nigerian sports journalists that witnessed Lionel Messi’s career take flight at the World Youth Championship in Holland in 2005