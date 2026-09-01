Ndidi Takes Next Step Beyond Football, With the Launch of DIIDS

Kunle Adewale

Nigerian international footballer, Wilfred Ndidi, is expanding his journey beyond the football pitch with the launch of DIIDS, a lifestyle brand created for men and women, beginning with premium everyday essentials.

After years competing at the highest level of professional football, Ndidi is now putting his passion for fashion, business and entrepreneurship into building a brand of his own.

“Football has given me a platform, but I know there is life beyond the game. DIIDS is an opportunity for me to build something that reflects my interests and can stand on its own as a brand.”

For Ndidi, the move into entrepreneurship is part of a broader vision to build a legacy beyond football.

His personal brand, WN — Built for Legacy, reflects his ambition to evolve from elite footballer to entrepreneur, media personality, mentor and builder of opportunities.

The journey is rooted in his upbringing in Nigeria, where discipline and hard work shaped his character from an early age. As a young boy, Ndidi helped his mother sell fruit and sold groundnuts, earning the nickname “Omo Elepa.”

Today, that journey continues to influence how he approaches business and life.

“I want to leave every place better than I found it. For me, that is what legacy means.”

DIIDS represents the beginning of this next chapter, with ambitions to grow from its African roots into a globally recognised lifestyle brand.