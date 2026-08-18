RIBADU’S SECURITY DIPLOMACY AND PARTNERSHIPS

ADE OLUWATOYIN writes that security is being treated less as the isolated responsibility of individual agencies and more as a national system requiring coordination

The latest Nigeria–United States security talks in Washington, D.C., offer a useful lens through which to assess one of the less visible but increasingly consequential changes in Nigeria’s security architecture: the emergence of a more coordinated, intelligence-driven and internationally connected national security strategy under National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu.

Ribadu’s leadership is important not because Nigeria’s security challenges have disappeared, they have not—but because the architecture for confronting them appears to have become more integrated. The current engagement with Washington is another manifestation of that shift.

Leading the Nigerian delegation at the latest meeting of the Nigeria–U.S. Joint Working Group, Ribadu is operating at the intersection of intelligence, diplomacy, counterterrorism, defence, policing and international cooperation. The participation of senior officials including the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defence and Interior underlines the increasingly whole-of-government character of the security response.

This is perhaps the most significant feature of Ribadu’s tenure: security is being treated less as the isolated responsibility of individual agencies and more as a national system requiring coordination.

The Nigeria–U.S. relationship illustrates this evolution particularly well. The Joint Working Group was established to provide a structured mechanism for cooperation on security and other strategic issues, with Ribadu leading the Nigerian side. Its areas of focus include intelligence sharing, counterterrorism, defence cooperation, border security, strategic communications and institutional capacity development.

The significance is that these engagements are increasingly being linked to operational outcomes rather than treated merely as diplomatic ceremonies.

The National Counterterrorism Centre has said that Nigeria–U.S. engagement has moved “beyond dialogue to action,” supporting improved target identification, operational planning and disruption of terrorist and transnational criminal networks.

For a country confronting terrorist groups, banditry, kidnapping and transnational organised crime across a vast territory, superior intelligence can be more decisive than simply deploying more personnel. Knowing where a criminal network is, understanding its logistics, identifying its commanders and anticipating its next move can determine whether an operation succeeds or fails.

Ribadu’s contribution has therefore increasingly been about connecting information to action.

Nigeria’s security challenge has historically been complicated by fragmented intelligence, institutional silos and inadequate coordination between agencies. The current architecture seeks to address that weakness.

The Office of the NSA has increasingly positioned itself as a coordinating hub bringing together the armed forces, intelligence agencies, police, law-enforcement institutions and international partners. The results are visible in several areas.

In the first half of 2026, the Office of the NSA reported significant progress in counterterrorism operations, intelligence gathering and prosecutions. According to the reported figures, Nigeria had secured 1,721 terrorism-related convictions since the launch of the Mass Trial Programme in 2017, with 865 convictions recorded during Phases Nine and Ten in 2026 alone.

Beyond the courtroom, intelligence-led military operations have continued to put pressure on terrorist and criminal networks.

The federal government reported that in the North-East, credible intelligence supported operations against Boko Haram and ISWAP, including operations that neutralised high-value targets and disrupted terrorist logistics. Similar intelligence-led operations have been reported in the North-West and North-Central against bandits and kidnapping networks.

These developments should not be interpreted as evidence that terrorism has been defeated. Rather, they indicate a changing balance in the contest. One of Ribadu’s strongest strategic choices has been to recognise that Nigeria’s security problems do not stop at its borders.

Terrorist organisations, arms traffickers, kidnappers, human traffickers and organised criminal networks operate across national boundaries. Nigeria therefore cannot successfully confront them through domestic action alone.

That explains the growing emphasis on partnerships with the United States and United Kingdom.

In June 2026, Ribadu and his British counterpart, Jonathan Powell, led the fourth UK–Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue. The discussions covered counterterrorism, hybrid threats, organised crime, illicit finance, cyber threats and defence capability development. The two countries also agreed on stronger implementation and monitoring of agreed security commitments.

The United States partnership has followed a similar trajectory. In May, Ribadu held high-level discussions in Washington with U.S. officials, including Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Undersecretary Allison Hooker. The engagements covered intelligence sharing, defence cooperation, counterterrorism and regional security.

The significance of these relationships goes beyond equipment. Modern counterterrorism increasingly depends on intelligence fusion, financial tracking, digital capabilities, surveillance, border intelligence and the ability to connect seemingly unrelated pieces of information.

Nigeria’s ability to deepen these partnerships therefore strengthens the country’s capacity to anticipate threats rather than simply respond to them.

Ribadu’s approach is also reflected in the fight against kidnapping. The establishment and expansion of the Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell represents an attempt to bring agencies together around intelligence rather than allowing each institution to operate independently. The programme involves security, intelligence and law-enforcement agencies alongside international partners.

This is strategically important. Kidnapping networks thrive on fragmented responses. They exploit gaps between police intelligence, military surveillance, community information and criminal investigations.

The same philosophy is evident in the emerging cooperation with state governments. In Kogi, for example, authorities attributed the elimination of a notorious terrorist and bandit kingpin to intelligence-driven operations involving federal security agencies, local structures and the state government.

That model deserves greater attention because Nigeria’s security architecture ultimately succeeds when federal intelligence meets local knowledge.

Perhaps the most striking feature of Ribadu’s tenure is that much of the work is necessarily conducted away from public view.

Intelligence gathering is not a political rally. Successful intelligence operations rarely announce themselves in advance. International security cooperation often involves months of technical engagement before the public sees a result.

This makes the NSA’s role particularly difficult to assess through conventional political metrics.

But the growing institutional relationships, intelligence-sharing mechanisms, multi-agency operations and international partnerships provide evidence of an evolving security architecture.

The task now is to institutionalise these gains so that they do not depend solely on individual personalities.

Ribadu’s leadership has demonstrated the importance of coordination. The next step should be ensuring that the structures he has helped strengthen remain effective, measurable and accountable over the long term.

The evidence emerging in 2026 points to a security establishment increasingly focused on intelligence, coordination and partnerships. The latest Washington talks are therefore more than another diplomatic engagement. They are part of a broader effort to build a security system capable of operating across borders and across institutions.

That is where Ribadu’s leadership deserves recognition. His most important contribution may ultimately not be any single operation or announcement, but the gradual construction of a system in which intelligence travels faster, agencies cooperate more closely, state and federal authorities work together, and Nigeria’s international partners become force multipliers rather than distant observers.

For a country as complex as Nigeria, that is no small achievement. The ultimate measure, of course, will be whether these reforms translate into safer communities, fewer attacks, more rescued victims, dismantled criminal networks and restored confidence among citizens.

Nigeria’s war against terrorism cannot be won by firepower alone. It will be won by intelligence, coordination, technology, community partnership and sustained international cooperation. Under Ribadu’s stewardship, those pillars are increasingly being assembled into a coherent national security architecture.

Oluwatoyin writes from Abuja