Professor Kasunmu, SAN: The Exit of a Quintessential Academic and Advocate

Professor Alfred Bandele Kasunmu, SAN bestrode the Nigerian legal firmament like the quintessential Colossus. He wrote his name in gold, as an academic and subsequently, as a public servant and astute advocate. Born on May 23, 1934, Prof Kasunmu joined the saints triumphant in the early hours of Sunday, August 9, 2026, at the age of 92. In this Special Edition of THISDAY LAWYER, Lawyers, including his students and mentees, pay a well-deserved, glowing tribute to him. May his soul rest in peace. Amen

A Consummate Learned Gentleman -Chief Folake Solanke, SAN

Professor Alfred Bandele Kasunmu, SAN, was a consummate learned gentleman, whose professional legacy is imperishable. The NBA has lost a genuine Silk.

May the God of all comfort, console the family and his learned colleagues, Deo Volente. To the cerebral learned Professor of Law, resquiescat in pace.

Chief Folake Solanke, SAN, First Female Senior Advocate of Nigeria; Matriarch of the Bar

Tribute to Our Leader, Professor Alfred Bandele Kasunmu, SAN – Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria

The Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN) announces with deep sorrow, the transition to eternal glory of one of our most distinguished and esteemed members, Professor Alfred Bandele Kasunmu, SAN, who passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2026, at the age of 92.

Professor Kasunmu was a titan of the legal profession, a pioneering legal scholar, and a quintessential Senior Advocate whose life and career set an enduring standard of excellence, integrity, and profound intellect. From his early days as a foundational lecturer at the University of Ife to his tenure as the Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Lagos, he played a pivotal role in shaping the legal minds of generations of Nigerian Lawyers.

His contributions to public service as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice for Lagos State (1975–1978), were marked by an unwavering commitment to the rule of law.

Upon his conferment with the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 1979 (he is Number 20 on the Roll), he continued to distinguish himself in private practice, as a brilliant advocate leaving an indelible mark on Nigerian jurisprudence through his extensive legal scholarship and his astute representation in the domestic and international fora, in both litigation and arbitration.

The Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria mourns the loss of a mentor, a gentleman of the Inner Bar, and a legal icon. His scholarly contributions, particularly his seminal texts and articles, will remain foundational resources for the legal community for years to come. We honour his memory, and the legacy of service he leaves behind. He was no doubt the last of the titans from the old brigade who, as the most senior living Senior Advocate of Nigeria for many years, served as Leader and Vice-Chairman of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

On behalf of the leadership and the entire membership of the Body, we extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the Kasunmu family, his friends, and his colleagues during this time of profound grief. May the Almighty grant his soul eternal rest, and comfort all those he has left behind.

May his memory remain a blessing.

Mr Olumide Sofowora, SAN, C.Arb, Secretary, Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN)

He was a Giant through and through – Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN

Professor A. B. Kasunmu was one of our finest lecturers, at the University of Lagos. He succeeded the great Professor Taslim Olawale Elias, as Dean of the Faculty of Law. Those of us who had the rare privilege of passing through these globally acclaimed scholars at Unilag, were exceptionally fortunate. We were taught and inspired by a good number of the giants and potentates of the legal profession.

Professor Kasunmu was a fine and elegant gentleman, who would never harass or intimidate any student. He was, in every sense, in a class of his own. At different times, he served as the Attorney-General of Lagos State, a classroom teacher and a courtroom advocate. He belonged to the first generation of academics who took the Silk, not only by virtue of their academic standing, but by the sheer force of merit and distinction as foremost legal practitioners. He was a prodigious author and writer, a mentor, a role model and, above all, a man of uncommon intellectual and professional distinction.

Soft-spoken and gentle in disposition, Professor Kasunmu was nevertheless uncompromising in terms of integrity, ethics and values. He was not one to rationalise wrongdoing, or compromise principles for convenience. His quiet demeanour could never be mistaken for weakness; beneath that calm exterior was a man of firm convictions, and an abiding commitment to the highest traditions of the legal profession.

I was privileged to be fairly close to him, beginning from my student days at the University of Lagos, but our relationship became even closer when we began criss-crossing the courtrooms, representing diverse clients. On some occasions, we were aligned, while on some others, our swords were crossed. I vividly recall that we were engaged in the same matter, when the Abacha mid-day coup was announced in 1993. While I represented Ondo State as the Attorney-General at the time, the titan represented the opposing party. Though the case was just one of the several we later appeared together, the memory of that occasion, and of appearing against such a formidable advocate and my former highly esteemed teacher for the first time, has remained indelible.

One quality, in particular, distinguished this astute Bar leader: his unfailing courtesy to the Bench and to his colleagues at the Bar, including those of us who had once been his students. He carried himself with a rare dignity and graciousness. He was genuinely proud of his former students who went on to distinguish themselves in the profession; and I recall, the nostalgia and warmth with which he received news of my attainment of the rank of Senior Advocate in 1991.

He had a simple yet, unmistakably magisterial carriage. He was a tall man in stature, but even taller in character, intellect, learning and professional accomplishment.

No chronicler of the legal profession can do justice to any publication without devoting a good chapter to this highly cerebral academic and very successful courtroom legal expert who, through his dexterity and profundity, handled several causes which defined (and still define) our jurisprudence and precedents. Our Law Reports bear eloquent testimonies, to this truism.

By his passing, the Nigerian legal community, academia and indeed, the nation have lost a foremost academic, an erudite scholar, a forensic advocate, a formidable Bar leader (who at the time of his passing, was also the Leader of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria/ BOSAN), a role model, a mentor, a shepherd and a national hero. Yet, even in our grief, we have every reason to celebrate his life and times, and to be proud of the imperishable legacies he bequeathed to the legal profession, to scholarship and to humanity.

Professor A. B. Kasunmu lived a life of distinction, service, learning and integrity. His influence transcended, and will continue to transcend the classroom and the courtroom; it lives on in the many generations of Lawyers whom he taught, mentored and inspired.

May his distinguished soul rest in peace.

Chief Wole Olanipekun, CFR, SAN

A Rare Breed – Professor Taiwo Osipitan, SAN

Prof A. B. Kasunmu, (Prof. ABK) was a rare breed, who was exceptionally intelligent and quick-witted. Prof was blessed with an uncommon photographic memory which enabled him to recall facts, cases, principles and events with remarkable ease. He was, in every sense of the word, a Lawyer’s Lawyer. He was neither a bully nor an oppressor. He was subtle in his approach, yet effective and result oriented. In Prof, we all found a precious father, a friend, a confidant, a mentor, an outstanding role model, a silent and humble achiever.

Prof as a Teacher and Mentor

Prof was a teacher in the every sense of the word. He was a lecturer of lecturers, professor of professors, an advocate of advocates, and a repository of knowledge.

Between 1962 and 1975 Prof gave his best to staff and students of faculties of law of Universities of Ife and of Lagos (UNILAG) respectively. Between 1973 and 1975, Prof was Dean of the incomparable Faculty of Law, UNILAG. Between 1975 and 1978, Prof functioned as the Attorney-General of Lagos State. He returned briefly to UNILAG where he retired the same year, purposely to establish his flourishing Firm (Professor A.B Kasunmu’s Chambers).

Prof’s publications while in the academia attest to his standing as one of Nigeria’s finest intellectual legal giants. His book title ‘Nigerian Family Law’ which he co-authored with J.W Salacuse and published by Butterworths London, in 1966 for a very long time remained the compass that assisted students, lecturers and legal practitioners to navigate the then relatively unexplored field of family law in Nigeria. He edited the book ‘The Supreme Court of Nigeria 1956-1970’ which Dr Wahab Shittu, SAN has rightly acknowledged, as a study of the Supreme Court in its formative years, and a valuable records of law before it found its voice.

I attest that Prof was not only a professor of law, he was also an excellent advocate.

Prof as an Advocate

Several cases lend credence to the quality and breadth of Prof’s advocacy in the numerous areas of law.

In the case of Savannah Bank of Nigeria Ltd. v Ajilo. where the Supreme Court invited Prof as amicus curiae on the important question of the application of the consent provisions of the Land Use Act to interests in land acquired before the enactment of the Act (Deemed Grant). His submission that the requirement of the Governor’s consent applied to subsequent dealings with such property was accepted by the Supreme Court, and became one of the leading authorities on the requirement of Governor’s consent in all land transactions, whether the root of title is based on actual grant by Governor post enactment of the Land Use Act or based on title which were acquired prior to the enactment of the Land Use Act (Deemed Grant).

I also recall with admiration Prof’s advocacy in Kotoye v Central Bank of Nigeria. He represented Central Bank and advanced the argument that an Ex-parte injunction designed to remain in force until the final determination of a case, with potentially serious and lasting consequences, ought not ordinarily to be granted without hearing the affected parties. The Supreme Court upheld Prof’s submission and consequently, endorsed the decision of the Court of Appeal which had set aside the ex-parte injunction granted by the trial court. The decision has remained a guiding light to the legal profession in the law of ex-parte, its shelf life and the observance of fair hearing.

In Securities and Exchange Commission v Professor A. B. Kasunmu, SAN (2009) where Prof challenged Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Regulation to the effect that Lawyers acting in connection with public offers, should mandatorily register with SEC before being allowed to act in such transaction. The beneficiaries of the decision are members of the legal profession who have been spared the ordeal of double registration, with their professional body and a non-legal professional body like SEC.

Prof was Appellant’s Counsel in the case of Osho v Foreign Finance Corporation Ltd where the Apex Court voided revocation of Statutory Right of Occupancy in respect of a land, on the ground that notice of revocation failed to spell out the specific recognised public purpose which warranted the revocation. Granted, that the appeal was dismissed, Prof gave a good account of himself, as officer of the Court and a minister in the temple of justice.

A Family Man Par Excellence

Prof was a family man par excellence, who cherished his family and valued the relationships that mattered to him. Prof’s fidelity to the legal profession and his positive influence on members of his immediate family, find corroboration in his being survived by a team of family members who are legal practitioners and who only require only one more member to form a football team. He is survived by six biological children, who are all members of legal profession. Two sons-in-law who are Lawyers, and two grandchildren who are also members of our noble profession. He loved members of his family unconditionally, and they in turn, reciprocated with care and affection.

We all have lost a humane father, a friend, a Leader, a mentor, a role model and a gentleman.

Adieu our dear Prof ABK. Continue with your richly deserved peaceful rest, in the bosom of your Creator.

Distinguished Professor Taiwo Osipitan, SAN, FCArb, FNIALS

Professor A. B. Kasunmu, SAN: An Advocate of the Highest Repute – Toyin Pinheiro, SAN

Long before Professor A. B. Kasumu left the University, he had already established himself as a distinguished legal mind and a trusted consultant to many of his senior colleagues. They cherished and valued his exceptional analytical ability, particularly his remarkable capacity to unravel and illuminate the most difficult and “grey area” issues of law. His opinions were sought, not merely because of his academic standing, but because of the depth, clarity and originality of his legal reasoning.

Professor Kasunmu’s eventual entry into full-time legal practice was immediately acknowledged, by the conferment of the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria. It was not merely an honour; it was a fitting recognition and testimony to his exceptional intellectual and professional worth.

Like his cousin, the legendary Chief F. R. A. Williams, SAN, Professor Kasunmu was an advocate of the highest distinction and repute. The law reports are replete with cases in which his erudition, penetrating analysis and mastery of the law made a profound difference to the outcome. He possessed that rare ability to identify the decisive point in a case and present it with such force, precision and clarity, that it could not easily be ignored.

Beyond his brilliance at the Bar, Professor Kasunmu was an exemplary gentleman. Prof – as he was fondly called by everyone – served meritoriously as Attorney-General of Lagos State, bringing to that office the same intellectual distinction, integrity and commitment that characterised his professional life.

He carried the rank of Senior Advocate with pride, dignity and distinction. Tall, dignified and elegant in his robe, he was a commanding presence in court and a true embodiment of the stature, traditions and finest ideals of the Nigerian Bar.

Yet, behind the formidable advocate was a remarkably lively, warm and jovial man. In Chambers at Eric Moore Close and Sani Adewale Street, both in Surulere, and eventually at the permanent office in Yaba, Professor Kasunmu was approachable, engaging and generous with his colleagues.

Whenever he led a team, he would often call for a conference – not simply to give directions, but to listen to, consider and harmonise the different legal perspectives of members of the team. Those conferences were often characterised by the presence of a bottle of fresh groundnuts, or some other light nibbles on the conference table. It was a simple, but memorable reflection of the man: brilliant and formidable in law, yet warm, convivial and deeply human.

He believed in the collective strength of rigorous legal thinking. He encouraged debate, valued alternative perspectives and understood that the best legal solutions often emerged from the careful examination of different viewpoints.

Professor Kasunmu was also exceptionally generous, with his time and knowledge. He freely rendered legal opinions to colleagues, often without expectation of any reward. His willingness to share his immense learning, was itself a form of service to the profession. He understood that the advancement of the law was not the preserve of one individual, but a collective responsibility

His Chambers became, in many respects, a place of learning and intellectual development. He mentored and influenced numerous Lawyers who passed through his flourishing practice, including five biological children who themselves became learned colleagues, as well as a good number of Senior Advocates and other distinguished practitioners who, at one time or another, served as juniors in his Chambers. His influence therefore, extended far beyond the cases he argued; it was reflected in the Lawyers he helped to shape.

Professor Kasunmu leaves behind, more than a distinguished record of advocacy. He set a precedent of an enduring legacy of intellectual excellence, professional dignity, generosity, mentorship and service to the law.

As we bid him farewell, we mourn the loss of an outstanding scholar, advocate, public servant and gentleman. But, we also celebrate a life that enriched the Nigerian legal profession, strengthened the tradition of advocacy and inspired generations of Lawyers.

His contributions to the profession will remain indelible, and his memory will continue to live in the minds and professional lives of the many Lawyers whom he influenced, mentored and inspired.

May his memory remain a blessing.

Amen.

Toyin Pinheiro, SAN

Our Father in Chambers – Olaotan Ajose-Adeogun, SAN

It was with great sadness, that I received the news of the passing of Professor Alfred Bandele Kasunmu, SAN. In several tributes, he has been described as brilliant, an intellectual giant, great advocate, a man of high integrity, and so much more. I agree with all the descriptions of him.

I would like to write about Prof Kasunmu, SAN initially from the perspective of a young boy who knew him, and later ended up working for him. I got to know about Prof Kasunmu when I was about 16/17 years old. My late Father, Hon Justice Olatunji Ajose-Adeogun, JCA, was a Lawyer working in the chambers of the legal Colossus, Chief Rotimi Williams, SAN. Professor Kasunmu, SAN was a Consultant in the chambers of Chief Williams, SAN. In 1978 after my O-levels, I went to work in Chief Williams’ chambers for the holiday period, and I met Prof Kasunmu who was at that time, Attorney-General of Lagos State. I recall that I had seen him before at our home, when he came to visit my father. He was a very elegant man, tall and always well dressed.

On completion of Law School and NYSC, I was asked by my father to choose between the chambers of Chief Williams, SAN and Prof Kasunmu, SAN Chambers. I ended up in the employment of Prof A. B. Kasunmu, SAN. I became a pupil in chambers in 1985, and I was there until 1990.

Prof, as we affectionately called him in chambers, was not a boss. I never felt that I was at work, when I went to work. Chambers was a pleasant calm place, where you were taught the law and other things. I learnt how to relate to other Counsel, which was to be courteous. I learnt how to present my case to Judges in a calm tone, and with respect. I learnt how to organise my work, in a style that worked for me. I could not copy the style of Prof, because Prof drew diagrams on a piece of paper which were his legal points. This would be his argument, for the particular case. I learnt to be confident, and not give up. We had to learn how to win. I learnt patience. Yes, Prof was patient and kind. In all my years of knowing Prof, I never heard him raise his voice in annoyance, and there must have been those who annoyed or irritated him.

Prof was our father in chambers. He loved us, as he loved his children. After court he would take us to Ikoyi Club for lunch, to discuss the case we had just finished. I have since adopted that, in my own chambers. His kindness and fatherly role were made clear to me when I lost my first case, a land case in the High Court, Ikeja. I came back to chambers, dejected. Prof encouraged me, and that made me feel much better. He told me not to worry, to apply for the certified true copy of the judgement, and that we would file an appeal. There was never any scolding or shouting, or unkind word said by Prof in chambers. When you travelled with him out of Lagos on a case, he made sure that you were okay, and you stayed where he stayed.

Even after my departure from chambers to set up my own practice in January 1991, Prof was still helpful. In a case I did in the High Court, Lagos before Hon Justice Adeyinka who later became Chief Judge of Lagos State, Equity Bank v Decacia, I was up against two legal giants, Chief G.O.K Ajayi, SAN and Dr Arthur Nylander, SAN. I was confronted by a case cited by Chief Ajayi, SAN, which seemed to knock the bottom out of my argument. Prof had come in for his own case, and was waiting. Someone slipped me a note, when I looked at the note it was Prof’s writing, he referred me to a case and said, cite this case it will rule out his argument. I cited the case without knowing the ratio, but I saw that it shocked Chief Ajayi, SAN. Prof just looked away, as if he did not know what was happening. Needless to say, the ruling was in my favour.

Thank you Prof, for all that you did for all of us that trained under you. You were keen to assist those of us who wanted to take Silk, and several of us have done that. One of us has gone to the High Court Bench. Your chambers children have been successful, thanks to you.

May the soul of our boss, our master and our mentor, rest in peace.

Olaotan Ajose-Adeogun, SAN, FC. Arb

Goodbye, Dear Prof: A Man of Kindness, Warmth and Wisdom – Patrick Okoh

I have met many great men. Prof had all attributes of greatness, but what distinguished him, was his extraordinary humility and simplicity.

Many described him as humble, simple, unassuming, calm, compassionate, kind, generous and a perfect gentleman. I can attest to these qualities from my own experience of a relationship that, with time, extended to his family.

I knew Prof as far back as 1973, but my first personal contact with him was in 1977, when he was a Professor of Law at the University of Lagos. My senior in chambers, the late Chief C. M. Smith, often sent me to Prof for consultations on legal matters.

I remember one such occasion. I was not quite sure how to approach such an erudite scholar – a man whose book was the principal text for my Family Law studies, as an undergraduate at the University of Lagos. I went to his home one Saturday morning to deliver a brief, with the nervousness of a young Lawyer meeting someone he deeply respected.

But, Prof put me at ease.

He and his wife, of blessed memory, welcomed me warmly into their home. At the end of our meeting, I was invited to breakfast, and they both walked me to my car.

I was struck by this act of kindness. Here was an eminent Professor, who received a young Lawyer like me with such warmth and respect. The difference in our age and social standing, did not matter to him. He treated me as a fellow human being. deserving of dignity and respect.

That morning taught me a profound lesson, which stayed with me. Status and position may matter, but what ultimately earns respect is humility, simplicity and the value we place on others.

Oga Prof, as I fondly called him, thank you. Thank you for your kindness, warmth, wisdom and, above all, for the example of your life. You were a great scholar, a great Lawyer, a mentor, a gentleman. Above all, a decent human being.

Your greatness was never diminished by your humility. It made you greater.

You were a peaceful man, and now you rest in that peace which the world cannot give.

May the Lord, in His mercy, grant you a merciful judgement. May your soul rest in perfect peace, and may the Lord’s perpetual light shine upon you forever.

Always deeply remembered.

Patrick Okoh

A Tribute to a Legal Giant, A Gentle Soul – Chief Alfred Bamidele Ogedengbe

In Loving Memory of Professor Alfred Bandele Kasunmu, SAN

Today, we bow our heads not in despair, but in deep gratitude — for a life so well lived, so richly poured out, that it leaves the world better than he found it.

He practised law for over 60 years, yet, he was never defined only by the law.

As an extraordinary scholar and professor of law, he didn’t just teach statutes; he taught integrity. Young Lawyers, students, and colleagues sat at his feet, and left with more than knowledge — they left with character.

As an administrator par excellence, he brought order where there was confusion, and wisdom where there were hard decisions. As an astute legal practitioner, his mind was sharp, his arguments sound, and his reputation unblemished. The courts knew him for brilliance. The Bar knew him for honour.

But, beyond the wig and the books, was the man.

He was extraordinarily gentle, focused, kind, and humble. He was a devout Christian whose faith was not in words alone, but in how he lived. He feared God, loved His Word, and walked humbly with Him. He was a loving husband and dutiful father. Home was his first courtroom, and there he dispensed love, discipline, and grace without fail.

He was a dependable associate, and a trustworthy friend. If he gave you his word, it was settled. If you needed help, his door was open. To many, he was a mentor. To me, he was a lifeline!

He was modest in everything, and generous to a fault. Though greatly blessed, he wore his blessings lightly. His humility was not an act — it was his nature. It is perhaps, his greatest legacy: that a man who achieved so much insisted on being known for how much he gave, not how much he had.

He touched many lives positively. We are those lives. The Lawyers he mentored. The students he taught. The families he advised. The friends he encouraged. The strangers he helped quietly, with no applause. Today, the legal profession has lost a pillar. The church has lost a faithful servant. The family has lost its patriarch. And, we all lost a friend.

But, heaven gained a gentle giant.

And, we gained an example.

May we honour him, not just with words today, but by living with the same humility, the same excellence, the same love for God, and for people.

Rest in peace, Prof.

Your work here is finished. But, your legacy remains.

Chief Alfred Bamidele Ogedengbe, former Attorney-General of Ondo State (1988-1992 and 1999-2001)

A Pioneer in the Truest Sense – Dr Eyimofe Atake, SAN

The Bar has lost a founder of one of its great traditions, and I have lost an adversary of the kind that makes a Lawyer better for the contest.

History will record Professor Kasunmu as a pioneer in the truest sense: the first professor of law in this country, to cross fully and permanently into private advocacy of renown. A pioneer law lecturer at Ife in 1964, Professor and Dean at Lagos, in 1978 he did what no professor before him had done: he resigned his chair, founded Prof. A. B. Kasunmu Chambers, and staked his name on the courtroom. Silk came in January 1979, and the practice that followed, Counsel to the Central Bank and the NDIC, vindicated the wager. The crossing was long prepared: consultant in the chambers of Chief F. R. A. Williams, SAN from 1972 to 1978, save for his three years as Attorney-General of Lagos State: the forge and the proving ground. The scholar never left him: Nigerian Family Law, written with Salacuse in 1966; his edited volume on the Supreme Court of Nigeria; his lectures at the Nigerian Law School, even as he built his chambers. He taught the teachers, then showed them the way to court.

I knew his quality from the most demanding vantage point there is: the opposite side of the well of court, and not once but through three courts. The Saint Roland was fought between us from the Federal High Court through the Court of Appeal to the Supreme Court, five years of combat; and at the summit, on 21 April 1997, I led my brother Adewale for the Shipowners; Professor Kasunmu, SAN led his daughter, Miss O. T. Kasunmu, for the Respondent. Out of that contest the Supreme Court held, for the first time in Nigerian law, that a notice of discontinuance, though filed as of right, is not beyond the court’s reach: where a Plaintiff has ridden the court’s process to substantial advantage and then discontinues to escape the reckoning, the notice itself is an abuse which the court may set aside, or allow only on terms stripping the advantage away. The report carries the outcome; what it cannot fully carry is the quality of the opposition. A principle is hammered out between two anvils, and Professor Kasunmu yielded no inch, in any of the three courts, that was not taken from him by argument. Landmarks require worthy adversaries, and he was among the worthiest of his generation. No shadow of that long contest, ever dimmed the respect between us.

His life leaves the Bar a lesson: learning and advocacy are partners, not rivals; one man may serve the academia, state and courtroom, and dignify all three. His children followed him into the law and into his chambers, the surest tribute a Lawyer’s life can receive.

To his family, the Body of Senior Advocates, the University of Lagos and his generations of students, I extend my deepest condolences. Prof Kasunmu was the first academic to make renowned private advocacy his vocation. This is not a rung on one ladder, but a different door from one house. And, the door Prof opened in 1978 has never closed: every scholar who has since dared the courtroom walks through it, and generations unborn will follow.

His family gives thanks to God, for a life well spent. At the Bar, we will enter the same judgement in our own words: case proved, on the record of six decades, beyond argument, and now beyond appeal. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.

Eyimofe Atake, SAN, PhD (Cantab)

A Person of High Moral Fibre and Intellectual Depth – Abiodun Owonikoko, SAN

You cannot possibly speak ill of Professor A.B. Kasunmu, SAN, even in death, without telling lies, or risking revealing yourself as acting out of mischief. Since the sad news of the departure of the Vice Chairman of Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria broke, encomiums continue to reverberate.

Heavens bear me witness, concerning the person of our late mentor. I can justifiably attest to his enthralling combination of high moral fibre, intellectual depth, professional excellence, and most importantly , his profound humanity. To encounter him, was to experience the very best of the legal profession: thorough scholarship, soft spoken but arresting advocacy with a touch of grace, impeccable integrity and an abiding commitment to fair dealing in all matters. And, not to forget his unmissable capacity to radiate warmth and love to everyone around him, without regard to their status, age or class. It was his second nature to support young professional colleagues as a father figure and yet, he would easily elevate you to the status of a friend, once he found you to be hardworking and trustworthy.

I was barely two years at the Bar, when fate brought me to encounter Professor Kasunmu, SAN as an opposing Counsel. My boss, late Alao Aka-Bashorun had thrown me a case file to defend a suit brought by late Justice Abiodun Kessington, to recover his father’s estate at Ebute Metta. I gave my mentor an exuberant tough time by exploiting the mess made of the claim by his impossible client in the witness box. Needless to say that we merely bought some time for our Client, and eventually Prof’s client won on the merit. And, from the impression formed of me in that case, and realising later that a close friend of his was my Uncle, he embraced me fully for the next three decades that I had the privilege of understudying and being led by him professionally. He was genuinely enthusiastic about the growth of others.

Professor Kasunmu did not merely teach the law; he taught the values that give the law its nobility. His counsel was thoughtful, his standards exacting and his encouragement a master class in uplifting others. He was also exceptionally fair to junior colleagues, who shared briefs with him. He welcomed their viewpoints, acknowledged their contributions, and ensured that they were treated with dignity and fairness by clients. He was equally conscientious in recognising their efforts, and sharing fees appropriately. In this, as in every aspect of his practice, he demonstrated that professional excellence is compatible with generosity and humaneness.

Professor Kasunmu’s passing, is a great loss to me personally, and as Learned Honourable Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Lateef O. Fagbemi, SAN, remarked in his own tribute, the loss of Professor Kasunmu. SAN, even at the ripe age of 92 diminished the legal profession and the nation.

While acknowledging that his remarkable life stands as an enduring and enviable legacy, I thank God and my stars that I had the fortune and grace to call Prof A.B. Kasunmu, SAN, my unmatchable mentor.

May his noble soul rest in perfect peace.

Abiodun J. Owonikoko, SAN, FCArb

A Tribute to My Boss, “Father In-law” and Mentor

Professor Alfred Bandele Kasunmu, SAN, KJW (1934 – 2026) – Oluwaseyilayo Ojo, SAN

It is a struggle for me to write these words, to eulogise Prof Alfred Bandele Kasunmu, SAN, KJW. I could write a storybook about “Prof”, as we so fondly called him.

Prof was a legal icon. whose contributions to the legal profession adorn the pages of our law reports. The tributes that have trailed his passing, all bear eloquent testimony to the huge impact he made on the legal profession and constitutionalism in Nigeria.

On a more personal note, Prof was to me. a father, mentor, friend, gist partner, hymn lover, legal resource, and a most dependable pillar of support. He was my “father-in-law”. I am privileged to have been drawn to him and mentored by him from the early part of my undergraduate years, and throughout my law career. Prof was my second earthly father, and I loved him and my biological father dearly. He and Lateph Adeniji, Esq., who headed the chambers at the time, helped in no small measure, to found my career in law and mould me into the Lawyer that I am today. I began to carry Prof’s briefcase to court, from my second year in University.

Prof was witty and very humble. Back in the day, a show of humility was a rarity for many Lawyers of his stature. He never made you feel any less a person or Lawyer than himself, and was ever ready to acknowledge his challenges – especially when he knew that doing so would encourage you.

One of my most memorable experiences was in 1998, when he pitched me to argue against Chief Rotimi Williams, SAN, in a land matter before the Court of Appeal. His reason was simple: “Seyi, this case is about the facts, not law. You have a better mastery of the facts and record of appeal, than I do. Legal principles are inextricably tied to the facts of the case, and your firm handle on the facts gives you a considerable advantage over Chief, who will prefer to focus on law. I would have asked you to go alone, but the client will not be pleased. So, I will be there, but you will argue the case”. I accepted the challenge, with much trepidation. That hearing turned out to be a most impactful experience for me. Equally gratifying was the commendation note that I received from the great legal icon himself, Chief Rotimi Williams, who was also Prof’s mentor.

Prof was ever subtle and respectful, even to the most cantankerous of persons – Judge, Counsel, or witness. His unparalleled humility, gentle mien, and subtlety often belied his savage cross-examination skills. Witnesses hardly saw him coming until the lightbulb moment, by which time they had been discredited. His depth of wisdom, resourcefulness, and trial strategy kept him miles ahead in thought and preparation for his cases. He had an uncanny ability to simplify the most complex of issues, and always used mind maps that only the “initiated” could understand. He drew counsel and debated legal issues with all, whether Lawyer or support staff. Everyone meant a lot to him, and had something to offer.

He and his friends joked that at age 70, they were in the departure hall awaiting announcement of their respective flights. His passage to glory is a celebration of a life truly well-lived, and a legacy of excellence in service to God and humanity. Prof has left us in his twilight years, and was blessed to have a quiver full of wonderful children of faith, whether or not biological, who loved him deeply, doted over him, and cared for him. Death is a debt that we all owe and must, one day, pay. As John Donne said: “Any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind; and therefore, never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee”.

Professor Alfred Bandele Kasunmu, SAN, KJW, has done his bit and finished his earthly journey well. We must do likewise, as the day and time beckon on all. Prof fought the good fight, ran his race, kept the faith, and ended well.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Oluwaseyilayo A. Ojo, SAN, FCIArb