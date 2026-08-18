Gov Fubara: My Successor Will Continue Rivers Development Projects 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has assured residents that projects initiated by his administration will not be abandoned after he leaves office, expressing confidence that his successor and political party will ensure their completion.

Governor Fubara gave the assurance yesterday, while inaugurating the reconstructed Buguma-Tema-Degema-Abonnema Road, saying the development of Rivers State should transcend individual administrations.

The governor acknowledged that he might not be able to meet all the demands of the people before the expiration of his tenure but pledged to complete as many projects as possible.

He expressed confidence that unfinished projects would be carried forward by the next administration under his party.

“If I cannot meet all your requests today, my successor will continue where I stop. Even the ones I cannot complete, I am very sure that my party will complete them,” Fubara said.

He recalled that he resolved to rehabilitate the road after travelling to Abonnema for a funeral and witnessing its deplorable condition.

According to him, the poor state of the road was unbefitting of Rivers State and prompted his administration to prioritise its reconstruction.

The governor noted that the road links several communities, including Abalama, and serves as a major access route to Abonnema. He added that years of neglect had turned parts of the corridor into a haven for criminal activities.

He said the completed project would improve transportation, stimulate economic activities and enhance security by reducing criminal activities along the route.

Fubara stressed that his administration was focused on projects that directly improve the welfare and living conditions of Rivers people.

He also highlighted the ongoing Trans-Kalabari Road as another signature infrastructure project demonstrating his administration’s commitment to development.

The governor said the improved road network would also make political mobilisation easier ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to him, the completed projects would enable him to confidently seek support for his party and its candidates during future campaigns.

He commended the host communities for cooperating with the contractor, describing their support as critical to the successful completion of the project.

Fubara also thanked the people of the area for their continued support and assured them that his administration would remain committed to executing projects that positively impact their lives.

The road was inaugurated by the Amayanabo of Abonnema Kingdom, His Majesty King Dr. Disreal Gbobo Bob-Manuel II, Owukori IX, who described it as a landmark project for the Kalabari people.

The monarch said the Buguma-Tema-Degema-Abonnema Road cuts through the heart of Kalabari land and would significantly improve socio-economic activities across the area.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works, Prof. Temple Nwofor, said the 19.7-kilometre project involved the rehabilitation of seven bridges, construction of culverts, walkways, installation of streetlights and other ancillary infrastructure to improve connectivity across Asari-Toru, Degema and Akuku-Toru Local Government Areas.