Edo State Speaker, Agbebaku, Forced Out

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin

There were indications, yesterday, that the Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly, Blessing Agbenaku, was forced out as Speaker contrary to reports that he has resigned.

Sources close to the House disclosed that Agbebaku, and the Majority Leader, Jonathan Ibhamawu, were forced to resign following intense pressure from members of the House.

The pressure was said to have been engineered by the executive.

Both lawmakers were also suspended indefinitely during a brief plenary session on Monday that lasted less than 30 minutes.

Sources said Agbebaku, who represents Owan West Constituency, bowed to pressure after aggrieved lawmakers initiated an impeachment plot against him.

To avoid a full-blown legislative crisis, the embattled Speaker opted for a “soft-landing” by resigning his position.

Ibhamawu, who represents Esan West Constituency, was also removed and suspended alongside him.

Presiding over the sitting, the Deputy Speaker, Yekini Idaiyi (Akoko-Edo II Constituency), was subsequently sworn in as the new Speaker.

The House further elected new principal officers, namely Ojiezele Osezua Sunday (Esan South-East Constituency), Majority Leader; Inegbeboh Ojie Eugene (Esan North-East I) Deputy Majority Leader; and Natasha Osawaru Irobosa, (Egor Constituency, NDC) Minority Leader.

The leadership overhaul has reconfigured the power structure of the 8th Edo State Assembly.