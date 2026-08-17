Troops Recover Explosives, Arms During Raid on Extremist Enclaves in Anambra, Zamfara

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of the newly established 15 Brigade, Nigerian Army, operating under the Joint Task Force in Southeast, Operation Udo Ka, have recovered arms, explosives, and other logistical items during a coordinated raid on three suspected Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) camps.

In a statement, the Nigerian Army said the three camps were completely deactivated during the raid.

According to the Service, the intelligence-led operation was conducted following credible information on the activities of suspected IPOB/ESN elements operating from camps located at Osuakwa, along the boundary between Ihiala and Ogbaru Local Government Areas of the state.

Acting swiftly on the intelligence, troops of 15 Brigade, in conjunction with personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Agunechemba Vigilante Group, launched a carefully planned dawn raid on the identified locations.

He said: “During the operation, the joint force came under hostile fire from the terrorists but responded decisively, overwhelming the criminals after a fierce firefight. Three suspected IPOB/ESN members were neutralised, while all three camps were successfully overrun and destroyed to prevent their future use as operational bases.

“The troops also recovered a cache of weapons, explosives and logistical items, including one FN rifle with 10 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, one pump-action shotgun with five cartridges, 15 sticks of dynamite, four motorcycles, one gas cylinder, three hybrid batteries, two car batteries, three handheld radio chargers, as well as other items believed to have supported the group’s criminal activities.

“Further exploitation of the area led to the arrest of one suspected IPOB/ESN member, identified as Chijioke, alongside one male and one female suspected accomplices, who were found in the company of six children.”

The Commander, 15 Brigade, Nigerian Army, commended the troops, personnel of the DSS, and members of the Agunechemba Vigilance Group for their courage, discipline and outstanding inter-agency cooperation, describing the operation as another major setback for criminal and terrorist elements seeking to undermine peace and security in the South-east region.

The Nigerian Army reassured the public that the newly established 15 Brigade would continue to sustain aggressive, intelligence-led operations in collaboration with sister security agencies and critical local stakeholders to locate, disrupt and dismantle terrorist and criminal networks.

The Brigade remains resolute in its commitment to denying all criminal elements freedom of action and ensuring the safety and security of law-abiding residents across Anambra State and the wider South-east region.

In a related development, the troops of the Joint Task Force North-West, Operation Fansan Yamma, recovered weapons and intercepted more than 180 explosive materials being conveyed to terrorist elements in Zamfara State.

According to a statement issued by the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force North-West, Operation Fansan Yamma, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, troops of Sector 2, conducting an offensive clearance operation in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area, made contact with terrorists around Garin Kaso and engaged them in a fierce firefight.

He said two terrorists were confirmed dead during the initial encounter, while troops recovered two rifles, two magazines, nine rounds of ammunition and two motorcycles.

“As the operation progressed, another group of terrorists attempted to ambush the troops from concealed positions. The troops responded decisively and successfully fought through the ambush, inflicting further casualties on the terrorists and forcing the surviving elements to flee.

“Although the exact number of terrorist casualties from the subsequent encounter is yet to be confirmed, reports from communities within the general area indicated that several terrorists with apparent gunshot wounds, as well as the bodies of their neutralised colleagues, were evacuated by the fleeing elements following the encounter.

“In another significant development on the same day, troops of Sector 2, conducting routine snap checks on vehicles, intercepted a suspected arms and explosives courier identified as 57-year-old Sani Umar. A search of the suspect’s vehicle led to the recovery of 180 units of 20mm Super Power explosives allegedly being transported from Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State for delivery to suspected terrorist elements operating in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State,” he stated.

He said the suspect, vehicle and the recovered explosives were currently in custody for further investigation.