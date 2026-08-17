Tosin Ashafa Marks Birthday With Donations, Fellowship at Lagos Correctional Centre for Girls

Entrepreneur and politician, Basheer Tosin Ashafa (BTA), has marked his birthday with a visit to the Lagos State Correctional Centre for Girls, where his team donated essential items and spent time with the girls in a gesture aimed at supporting their welfare and development.

Ashafa’s birthday was on August 14, while members of his team visited the facility on Sunday, August 16, as part of activities to commemorate the occasion.

According to a statement issued by the team, the initiative followed prior discussions with the Principal of the facility, Mrs. Tobiloba, who identified some of the immediate needs of the girls, particularly deodorants.

“Prior to the visit, we had spoken with the Principal, Mrs. Tobiloba, who highlighted some of the needs of the girls, particularly the need for deodorants,” the statement said.

The team subsequently met with Mrs. Olowo at the facility, as directed by the Principal, before presenting essential items, including tissue, sanitary towels, cartons of Indomie noodles, Coca-Cola soft drinks and deodorants to the girls.

The team was informed that approximately 45 girls were currently at the facility.

Beyond the donation, members of the team spent about 90 minutes interacting with the girls, listening to their dreams and aspirations and encouraging them to remain focused on their future.

The team said it was particularly encouraged by the academic progress of some of the girls, including those who had progressed to university and were excelling in their studies.

“Their stories were a reminder of the potential, resilience and possibilities that exist within each of them,” the statement said.

The team commended the Principal, Mrs. Tobiloba, Mrs. Olowo and other officials at the facility for their commitment to the care, education and development of the girls.

It said the birthday initiative was designed not only to provide practical support but also to demonstrate care and concern for the wellbeing of the girls.

“While the items presented may seem modest, we hope that this gesture will meet some of the girls’ immediate needs, bring them joy and remind them that they are seen, valued and cared for,” the statement said.

The team described the visit as a meaningful way to celebrate Ashafa’s birthday by giving back to the community and supporting young girls in their journey towards a better future.