Tonlagha Honoured among Top 100 African Women in UK

Top 100 African Women in UK The Chief Executive Officer of the Esther Matthew Tonlagha Foundation (EMT Foundation), Pastor (Mrs) Esther Tonlagha, has been honoured among the Top 100 Reputable Women of African Descent, 2026, in recognition of her humanitarian service and contributions to community development.

Tonlagha received the recognition at the Africa Women Summit (AWS) UK Conference 2026, held on Saturday at Hilton Croydon, United Kingdom, where she also participated as a panel speaker.

The conference, themed “Her Power, Her Purpose, Her Platform,” brought together women, leaders, partners and other stakeholders to discuss women’s leadership, empowerment, purpose and their role in driving positive change.

Responding Tonlagha said the recognition meant a great deal to her and the foundation, stressing that it represented more than the work of one person or organisation.

She said it reflected the lives touched, communities welcomed and the contributions of the team, volunteers, partners and supporters who had worked with the foundation.