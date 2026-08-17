RMAFC Launches Reform Initiative, Moves to Deepen Transparency, Public Trust

Sunday Ehigiator

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has launched a Strategic Communications and Institutional Reform Initiative aimed at repositioning the commission for greater transparency, accountability and public trust in Nigeria’s fiscal governance.

Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Mohammed Bello Shehu, speaking at a breakfast session with members of the Guild of Editors over the weekend, said the initiative marked a major shift in the way RMAFC would communicate and discharge its constitutional responsibilities.

“It is with a profound sense of responsibility and commitment to our constitutional mandate that I formally launch today the Institutional Reform and Strategic Communications Initiative of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission,” he said.



According to him, the initiative was “not merely a communication adjustment, but a structural repositioning of the Commission to better serve the Nigerian federation in an era that demands greater transparency, accountability, and public trust.”



The Chairman said RMAFC occupied “a unique and strategic place in our national governance architecture,” given its constitutional responsibility to monitor revenue accruals into the Federation Account, advise on revenue allocation formulas and oversee remuneration for public office holders.



“Every month, as revenues are shared among the federal, state, and local governments, the work of this commission directly influences national stability, development equity, and intergovernmental harmony.”



However, he expressed concern that the public did not sufficiently understand the commission’s mandate.



“Yet, despite this pivotal role, public understanding of our mandate remains limited. Too often, the Commission’s work is perceived as technical, distant, or misunderstood.



“In today’s democratic environment, that is no longer sufficient. Transparency must not only be practiced, it must also be communicated clearly.”



The Chairman said the reform was coming at a critical period for Nigeria’s fiscal system, with revenue volatility, increasing demands for accountability and the need for greater predictability in revenue allocation.



“Nigeria is at a defining fiscal moment. Revenue volatility requires stronger monitoring. Citizens demand accountability in public finance. States seek fairness and predictability. The media demands clarity and speed of information.”



He warned that the Commission could no longer afford to remain largely silent in the public space.



“In this evolving environment, institutional silence can easily be mistaken for institutional weakness. We must therefore transition from a posture of quiet oversight to one of visible, responsible leadership,” he said.



The reform, which is anchored on the Strategic Communications Blueprint 2026–2030, will focus on five core areas: institutional clarity, transparency through technology, structured media engagement, thought leadership in fiscal federalism, and internal alignment and professional excellence.



On institutional clarity, the Chairman said RMAFC would make its mandate clearer to Nigerians.



“We will clearly articulate who we are, what we do, and what we are not. RMAFC is not a revenue-generating agency. We are the constitutional custodians of revenue fairness and fiscal equity,” he said.



On technology, he said the Commission would modernise its digital platforms and improve access to revenue allocation information.



“We will modernize our digital platforms, introduce accessible revenue allocation dashboards, and strengthen data accessibility so that Nigerians can better understand how resources are distributed,” he said.



The Commission will also institutionalise regular engagement with the media through quarterly briefings, policy explainers and proactive communication.



“We will institutionalize quarterly briefings, policy explainers, and proactive media engagement to ensure accurate public understanding of allocation processes and sundry issues.”



He said the Commission would also become more prominent in national conversations on fiscal federalism.



“RMAFC will play a more visible role in shaping national conversations around revenue diversification, allocation reform, and remuneration governance.”



On internal reforms, he said: “Reform begins within. Our commissioners and staff will operate under unified messaging standards, strengthened operational discipline, and enhanced performance transparency.”



Shehu also sought to dispel concerns that the new communications strategy could compromise the Commission’s neutrality.



“Let me be clear: this initiative does not politicize the Commission. On the contrary, it reinforces our constitutional neutrality,” he said.



He stressed that RMAFC’s communication would remain guided by its constitutional and statutory responsibilities.



“Every communication under this reform will be anchored strictly within the provisions of the Constitution and our statutory mandate. Our loyalty is to the Federation of Nigeria, not to partisan interests. Fiscal equity is not a political slogan. It is a constitutional duty.”



The Commission expects the initiative to strengthen public confidence in its mandate, improve intergovernmental trust, enhance its institutional credibility and raise Nigeria’s fiscal governance standards.



The Chairman said the ultimate objective was to build a federation where the various tiers of government understood the basis of revenue allocation.



“In the long term, this reform will contribute to a more stable federation where every tier of government understands not only what it receives, but why it receives it.”



He called for collaboration among the executive, legislature, state governments, media, civil society and academia.



“Repositioning an institution of this stature requires collaboration,” he said, adding: “I therefore call on: the executive arm for policy cooperation, the legislature for constructive engagement, state governments for sustained dialogue, the media for responsible reportage, and civil society and academia for informed participation.”



The Chairman said the partnership was necessary to strengthen Nigeria’s revenue governance framework.



“Together, we can strengthen the integrity of Nigeria’s revenue governance framework,” he said.



He described the launch as the beginning of a new chapter for RMAFC.



“Today, we begin a new chapter. We move from quiet constitutional oversight to visible institutional leadership, from technical obscurity to transparent clarity, from reactive communication to strategic engagement,” he said.



He emphasised that the reform was not designed merely to improve the Commission’s public image.



“This reform is not about image. It is about responsibility. It is about ensuring that every naira due to the Federation is properly monitored, fairly allocated, and transparently accounted for,” he said.



He expressed confidence that the initiative would strengthen RMAFC’s role within Nigeria’s federal system.



“With discipline, professionalism, and unwavering constitutional fidelity, we will reinforce the Commission’s role as a stabilizing pillar of our federal democracy,” he said.