Radda: Katsina Executed N30bn Projects Without Borrowing

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has disclosed that his administration has executed development projects worth more than N30 billion without borrowing, while consistently meeting salary and pension payments.

He said the over N30 billion worth of projects executed by the state government without borrowing demonstrated the commitment of his administration to responsible financial management and development.

Radda disclosed this at the Tinubu/Dikko Assured (TDA) 2027 Islamiyya Teachers’ Empowerment, School Commissioning and virtual inauguration of 45 solar streetlights held at the Continental Events and Sports Complex, Katsina.

The governor stressed that his administration had deliberately avoided taking loans to finance its projects, insisting that the state was implementing its development agenda while paying salaries and pensions promptly.

He ascribed the achievements recorded in the state to reforms introduced by the administration of President Bola Tinubu, which, according to him, have strengthened the capacity of states to execute projects and meet their recurrent obligations.

Radda, who proclaimed himself as a prudent financial manager, said: “Today, there is no sector where we are taking a loan to execute a single project in Katsina State. We are paying pensions and meeting our obligations to the people of Katsina.”

He urged citizens to assess governments based on verifiable projects and measurable achievements rather than political rhetoric, misinformation or negative narratives.

The governor added that: “Once leaders make promises to the people, they have a responsibility to fulfil those promises. Leadership is built on trust, not deception.”

He called on organisations and philanthropists to complement government efforts in tackling the developmental needs of communities, noting that government alone could not provide every intervention required by the people.

Earlier, former governor of the state, Aminu Bello Masari, described those who refused to acknowledge the achievements of the state and Federal Government as being hypocritical.

He highlighted major Federal Government infrastructure projects, including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and other strategic road projects, saying improved infrastructure would stimulate economic activities and support agriculture.

On his part, the Director-General of Tinubu/Dikko Assured, Hon. Umar Ahmed Zayyad, said the organisation’s programmes were inspired by the leadership of President Tinubu and Governor Radda.

He cited the execution of projects worth more than N30 billion by the Katsina State Government without borrowing as evidence of the administration’s commitment to development.

He urged residents to continue supporting government initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure and the welfare of citizens.