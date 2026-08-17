Oluyede: My Support for Tinubu Won’t Diminish My Commitment to PDP

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado-Ekiti

The 2026 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Dr. Wole Oluyede, has insisted that his decision to support the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027 would not diminish his commitment and loyalty to the PDP, maintaining that he remains a bona fide member of the opposition party.

Oluyede, who announced the formation of a coalition of opposition political parties to mobilise support for Tinubu’s second-term bid, said his decision was borne out of national interest and should not be misconstrued as a defection from the PDP.

The former PDP governorship standard-bearer spoke in Ado-Ekiti during the inaugural meeting of the Oluyede Progressive Alliance for Renewed Hope Agenda (OPARHA), where he urged his supporters to put the 2026 Ekiti State governorship election behind them and join hands in supporting the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He disclosed that the coalition comprises members of the PDP, Accord Party, Action Democratic Party (ADP), Young Progressives Party (YPP), Action Alliance (AA) and other political groups committed to working for Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

According to him, his decision followed a recent communication from the presidency during which President Tinubu appealed to him to move beyond the bitterness that trailed the Ekiti State governorship election and work with his administration.

Oluyede stressed that at no time did the president ask him to leave the PDP, explaining that Tinubu only sought his support for the 2027 presidential election.

He also announced the end of his political differences with the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, saying both leaders had resolved to work together to ensure Tinubu’s victory in the state.

Maintaining that the coalition was not motivated by financial inducement, Oluyede said members were united by the desire to sustain policies they believe would promote Nigeria’s growth and development.

“After the election, I went to Abuja with anger because I was humiliated during the Ekiti State election. President Bola Tinubu sent me a message saying he would call me. Nine days ago, I received a call from the presidency.

“President Bola Tinubu told me not to be angry. He said they only showed me the might of their power.

“The president didn’t ask me to leave the PDP. He only told me, ‘Let’s work together for my re-election bid’.

“My support for President Tinubu will not diminish my commitment to the PDP. I remain a loyal member of my party.

“The war is over. Governor Biodun Oyebanji and I will now work together for President Tinubu’s re-election. We are also forming an alliance involving the ADP, YPP, Accord, Action Alliance and other political groups to support his second-term bid. This is not about money but about the progress of the country,” he said.

Oluyede, however, expressed optimism that despite supporting Tinubu’s re-election, the PDP would reclaim power in Ekiti State in the 2030 governorship election, insisting that his current political engagement at the national level would not alter his long-term commitment to the party in the state.