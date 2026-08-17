Ekpo, Ojuolape Eulogize Late NSE Member Who Died at 81 

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Former deputy governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Moses Ekpo and immediate past President of Chartered Institute of Administration, Dr. Stanley Ojuolape, were among eminent Nigerians that joined family members and sympathizers to bid farewell to former member of Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) late Engr. Samuel Effiong Akpanamasi who died at age 81.

In a tribute, Ekpo described the deceased as a great man who contributed to the development of his community through hard work as a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers

According to Ekpo, the deceased was a pillar to both his family, church, community and Nigeria at large as he brought all his experiences in engineering practice to develop the society

“He was a great man. He was also my contemporary in the college. The large crowd today is an indication that the deceased touched lives.”

The former president of Chartered Institute of Administration, Dr. Stanley Ojuolape, in his tribute urged the younger generation to emulate exemplary life of the deceased to transform the society.

“Nigeria would be a better society if our younger generation can emulate the legacies left behind by the deceased.

“He came, saw it all and have conquered, it is left for our generation to imbibe good morals, hard work, dedication and excellence shown by the deceased when he was alive”

In a tribute by the elder son of the deceased, Mr. Utibe Effiong Akpanamasi described the late father as hard working and consummate go – getter who spent his time on earth to build his family, community and impacted on lives of people who came out from all walks of lives to bid him farewell

“My father was a hard-working man. He was intelligent and could solve mathematical problems within a short time”

In his homily, Rev Fr Imo Martin Obot of St Joseph Catholic Church, Ibong Ikot Ebok, Otoro in Abak Local Government Area enumerated qualities of the deceased to include honesty, integrity, hard work, commitment to duty, generosity and love for his church and the community and prayed for repose of his soul.

A biography read by one of the grand-daughters stated that late Engr. Effiong Samuel Akpanamasi was a successful engineer who had work across various cities in Nigeria including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Calabar and Ibadan among others.

“He had worked in Calcemco-Calabar, Manilla Insurance PLC, Anchor Insurance, Chief Mechanical Engineer, Engineering Consultant to numerous oil companies in Niger Delta.”