  • Thursday, 6th August, 2026

Super Falcons Maul Egypt 6-2, to Face Cameroon in Blockbuster Q’final

Featured | 4 seconds ago

Olawale Ajimotokan

Nigeria’s Super Falcons put up a sensational attacking master-class at the Stade Moulay Hassan last night, overpowering Egypt 6–2 to set up a heavyweight WAFCON 2026 quarter-final encounter against Cameroon.

Super Falcons finished as runner up to Malawi who lost 1-2 to Zambia in the group’s other feature. Apart Egypt, all three teams finished on six points but were separated by head to head to put Malawi on top of the standing. 

Nigeria set the tone early in the contest, taking the lead in the 21st minute when Asisat Oshoala coolly converted a penalty following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) handball check. Substitute Gift Monday doubled the advantage in first-half stoppage time, finishing off a brilliant short-corner routine involving Toni Payne and Rinsola Babajide. Egypt pulled one back shortly after to send the sides into the break at 2–1.

The 10-time champions maintained complete control after the restart, with substitute Uchenna Kanu restoring the two-goal cushion in the 57th minute with a crisp left-footed strike. Nigeria’s dominance was further rewarded through back-to-back VAR-awarded penalties, which Christy Ucheibe and captain Rasheedat Ajibade decisively dispatched in the 80th and 88th minutes respectively. The highlight of the night came deep into stoppage time when Gift Monday and Ajibade sliced through the Egyptian defense to set up Joy Omewa, who tapped home to mark her first-ever WAFCON goal and cap off an explosive six-goal performance.

The Super Falcons now turn their full focus to the knockout stages, where they will face old rivals Cameroon in the quarter-finals.

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