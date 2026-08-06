NNL Commends Imo State Governor, Uzodimma, over AGM

The leadership of the Nigeria National League (NNL) has expressed appreciation to the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, for accepting to host the league’s 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Owerri, the state capital, on August 21, 2026.

The 34 NNL clubs, alongside board members and other key stakeholders, are expected to arrive in the Heartland State on August 20 ahead of the meeting and depart two days later.

NNL Chief Operating Officer (COO), Danlami Alanana, said the league was delighted by the governor’s support, describing the decision to host the AGM as another demonstration of Imo State’s commitment to the growth of football in Nigeria.

“We are very grateful to His Excellency, Governor Hope Uzodinma, for giving the nod to host the 17th Annual General Meeting in Owerri on August 21. This gesture reflects his administration’s continued support for sports development and football in particular,” he said.

He noted that the AGM would provide an important platform for the league’s leadership and club representatives to review the just-concluded season, assess operational issues, and deliberate on strategies aimed at strengthening the Nigeria National League ahead of the 2026/2027 campaign.

Alanana added that the NNL Board was confident that Imo State would provide a conducive environment for a successful meeting, while commending the state government for its hospitality and commitment to sports development. He also urged all participating clubs and stakeholders to attend the AGM, stressing that decisions to be taken at the gathering would shape the direction of the league for the new season.