Over 300 Participants Surge into Nat Idowu Summer Camp

When the gates of the New Maracana Stadium in Tolu opened at dawn, the crowd that poured in was more than just numbers. Over a thousand children arrived, each carrying a story, a dream, and a hope. For the 321 who were registered, the day marked the beginning of something transformative.

Take Solomon James, 12, who woke at 5 a.m. to make sure he wouldn’t be late. For him, slipping into real football boots for the first time was more than equipment — it was a symbol of possibility. “I’m going to score many goals this month,” he said, his voice brimming with determination.

For Blessing Sanusi, 10, the camp was about friendship as much as sport. “The coaches were so nice. We played games and I made new friends. I can’t wait to come back tomorrow,” she said, her smile wide enough to light up the basketball court.

And then there was Divine, 15, a goalkeeper who relished the

tough drills. With gloves newly gifted by Gear ’em Up, he threw himself into dives, already imagining himself in the footsteps of Super Eagles legends. “The training was tough but I liked it,” he admitted. “I want to be like Super Eagles goalkeepers.”

The camp wasn’t just for the children; it was for their families too. Parents spoke with gratitude and relief, knowing their children were safe, engaged, and inspired.

Behind the jerseys and drills lies the vision of the Nathaniel Idowu Foundation. “This is about catching them young, building their talent, and building their character,” said Camp Coordinator McAnthony

Anaelechukwu.

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