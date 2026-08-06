Military Pressure Forces 17 JAS Family Members to Surrender in Borno

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The ongoing offensive by troops of Operation HADIN KAI has continued to weaken the ranks of insurgents in the North-east, with 17 family members of Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (JAS) voluntarily surrendering to the military in separate incidents in Borno State.

The surrender, which occurred on August 4, underscores the impact of intensified military operations targeting terrorist strongholds across the theatre.

Sixteen of the surrendered persons—10 women and six children—approached troops of the 222 Battalion during a patrol along the Gezuwa axis in Konduga Local Government Area.

Military authorities said the group cited the sustained bombardment and ground offensives against insurgent hideouts as the key reason for abandoning the terrorists. Troops recovered ₦92,000 from the group during the surrender process.

Later the same day, an 11-year-old linked to the terrorist group also surrendered to troops of the 202 Battalion in Bama Local Government Area.

The child similarly attributed the decision to the sustained pressure mounted by the military on insurgent positions.

The latest development adds to the growing number of defections and surrenders recorded by Operation HADIN KAI as the military intensifies efforts to dismantle terrorist networks, disrupt their logistics and restrict their movement across the North-east.

The surrendered individuals are undergoing profiling and debriefing before being transferred to the appropriate authorities for further processing and rehabilitation in line with established procedures.

Acting Military Information Officer of Operation HADIN KAI, Captain Mohammed Goni, said the operation would sustain its offensive until terrorist enclaves are dismantled and criminal elements are denied the freedom to operate within the theatre.