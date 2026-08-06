All On: Celebrating a Decade of Impact, Charting the Future of Energy Access in NigeriaWhile celebrating its

10th anniversary with a dinner and fireside chat event recently, Victoria Ojiako writes that for All On, it was an opportunity to bring renewable energy leaders together to shape the next decade of energy access in Nigeria

Nigeria’s renewable energy ecosystem came together in Lagos as All On Partnerships for Energy Access hosted its 10th Anniversary Dinner and Fireside Chat, convening leaders from government, development finance institutions, the private sector, development organisations, academia and the renewable energy industry to celebrate a decade of catalytic investment while setting the agenda for the future of energy access in Nigeria.

The evening reflected ten years of building businesses, strengthening markets and expanding access to clean, reliable and affordable energy through collaboration. More importantly, it looked ahead, bringing together some of the sector’s most influential voices to explore how partnerships, innovation and long-term investment can accelerate universal energy access for millions more Nigerians.

Representing the His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu

Executive Governor of Lagos State, the Honourable Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Hon. Biodun Ogunleye, congratulated All On on its ten-year journey, describing the organization as an important contributor to Nigeria’s renewable energy ecosystem. Delivering the Governor’s goodwill message, he commended All On for demonstrating that underserved communities are not beyond the reach of sustainable investment and reaffirmed Lagos State’s commitment to creating an enabling policy environment that encourages innovation, investment and private sector participation in the electricity market.

Welcoming guests, Caroline Eboumbou, Chief Executive Officer of All On, reflected on the organization’s evolution from an ambitious vision into one of Nigeria’s leading impact investors and ecosystem builders. She acknowledged the presence of the founding visionary and former Board Chairman, Dr. Osagie Okunbor, the Board of Directors, investees, partners, government institutions and communities whose collective efforts have helped shape All On’s first decade.

Reflecting on the organization’s journey, Eboumbou noted that while capital was essential, experience had shown that expanding energy access required far more than financing businesses alone.

“We realized very quickly that we needed to be more than just an investor. Building this market required us to combine catalytic capital with technical assistance, venture support, ecosystem development and strategic partnerships. That is how lasting impact is created.”

Today, All On’s work has contributed to reaching nearly two million lives, demonstrating what is possible when patient capital is combined with innovation, entrepreneurship and long-term collaboration across the renewable energy ecosystem.

One of the evening’s defining moments was a fireside conversation between Eboumbou and Damilola Ogunbiyi, Chief Executive Officer and Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL). Their discussion explored the evolution of Nigeria’s off-grid energy sector over the past decade and the partnerships required to deliver universal energy access across Africa.

Drawing on years of collaboration with All On, Ogunbiyi reflected on the organization’s role in helping shape Nigeria’s renewable energy market, highlighting the importance of institutions that build markets, strengthen businesses and mobilize investment rather than simply financing individual projects. Together, both leaders agreed that while significant progress has been made, the next decade will require even stronger partnerships, continued innovation and sustained investment to ensure that millions more Africans gain access to reliable, affordable and sustainable energy.

The conversation was followed by an Impact Showcase, where Dalberg presented findings from its independent evaluation of All On’s first decade of work. The assessment highlighted the organization’s contribution to expanding energy access through catalytic investment, venture building, enabling finance and ecosystem development, while demonstrating measurable improvements in business growth, market development and opportunities for underserved communities. The showcase reinforced the impact of an integrated approach that combines investment with long-term market building.

Looking ahead, a second fireside discussion shifted the focus from reflection to the future of Nigeria’s renewable energy sector. Moderated by Abiodun Oni, Chief Executive Officer of FundCo, the panel featured Sandra Dozie, Chief Executive Officer of Salpha Energy and Muhammad Wakil, Country Delivery Lead (Nigeria) for the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP). Together, they explored the opportunities and challenges shaping the next phase of Nigeria’s energy transition, highlighting local manufacturing, innovative financing, enabling policy, private sector investment and strategic collaboration as critical drivers of future growth.

The evening also featured a Special Recognition segment celebrating the collaborations that have shaped All On’s first decade. Awards of Excellence were presented to organizations and individuals whose vision, leadership and collaboration have helped strengthen Nigeria’s renewable energy ecosystem, from pioneering ecosystem development and policy advocacy to advancing innovation, market growth and universal energy access.

Honourees included The Rockefeller Foundation, Nigeria Climate Innovation Centre (NCIC), Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), the Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN), Shell Nigeria, and Dr. Osagie Okunbor, Founding Chairman of the All On Board of Directors.

Closing the evening, All On reaffirmed its commitment to building on the momentum of its first decade. As the organization looks towards the future, its focus remains on mobilizing catalytic capital, strengthening businesses, fostering innovation and deepening partnerships that will accelerate access to clean, reliable and affordable energy for million more Nigerians. The first decade demonstrated what is possible. The next decade will be about scaling that impact.

