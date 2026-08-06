Nigerian Philanthropist Dedicates 90% of Wealth to Charity



Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu

A Nigerian philanthropist has pledged to dedicate 90 per cent of his wealth to charity and war against poverty, saying that Africa needed “to be liberated” from the pangs of abject poverty.

Engr Chuka Nwokoro, the founder of Mobile Ministry Incorporate, and Charities(MMI Charities), made the vow during an empowerment programme at Enugu, organised by his charity organisation in conjunction with the African Rebirth Vision Foundation(TARVF).

“I say it again, 90 percent of my wealth I will give to the poor,” he emphasised.

He said that there was no turning back in his mission to liberate people from the shackles of poverty not only in Nigeria, but also in Africa and other parts of the world.

According to him, his ultimate goal in life “is to share love, forgiveness, faith, hope and to reach out to humanity” across the globe, adding that through MMI Charities Africa would eventually be liberated from poverty.

To achieve his aim, the Arochukwu (Abia State) – born philanthropist, who is based in Enugu, holds a monthly empowerment programmes for indigents.

At the July edition of the empowerment programme, which was preceded by a thanksgiving mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Independent Layout, Enugu State, no fewer than 70 indigent women benefitted from the monthly outreach.

Engr. Nwokoro, a prominent Nigerian civil engineer and construction executive whose company delivered major infrastructure projects across Nigeria, including the Imo Airport runway, said that charity was not a function of stupendous wealth but a heart of gold.

He explained that his philanthropic projects was motivated by the biblical injuction as contained in Matt. 19:21 where Jesus enjoined a rich man to “give to the poor and those shalt have a place in heaven”.

Aside from indigent women, MMI Charities has consistently empowered young geaduates, helping them to find their footing through employment and funding for business proposals.

In his homily at the thanksgiving mass to mark MMI’s third anniversary, the Very Rev. Fr. John Amadi, a retired priest, enjoined people to embrace charitable work and make life better for others.

He stressed the need for the well to do members of the society to reach out to the less privileged, noting that everyone would be judged by the life they lived and the positive impact made on the society.

The cleric, who is spiritual father and friend to the Nwokoro family, lauded the MMI founder for living his life for God, following in the footsteps of his late father in pursuing apostolic assignments.

“Despite his status in society, Chuka has remained exceptional, helping the poor and investing in the vineyard of God,” he said.

While blessing Engr. Nwokoro, the four priests that concelebrated the thanksgiving mass, prayed for God to during to grant him long life, urging the philanthropist not to ever get weary of helping the needy and the vulnerable.

The beneficiaries of the empowerment were overwhelmed with joy as MMI Charities distributed various items to the over 70 women that women gathered for the programme.

“I am not here just to give you money or material things, but to increase your faith in God, restore hope, and share love,” he said, adding that he had at the age of 14 “received a clear mandate from God” to help the less privileged.

“I have come to share love with you. I admonish you that no matter how little, help those in your locality who do not have.

“You do not need to have all the money in the world to help those less privileged than you. Love your neighbour because love is everything, and prepare your lives towards making heaven,” he stated.

Nwokoro said that his plan “is to target Africa for God, addung that his work has no denominational bias because “no matter the church you belong to, what matters most is who you are and the love you bring to the world”.

Earlier, the Director General of MMI Charities, Mrs. Delphine Chioma, said in her remarks that members of MMI Charities have a passion for God and humanity as expressed in their works.

She said that apart from charitable works, the organisation unceasingly prays for Nigeria to become a better society as the country continues to grapple with many challenges.

“We have continued every month from January till date to empower people, and at the same time share God’s love, which is our core mandate,” the MMI Charities director said.