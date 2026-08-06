ASUS, Konga Unveil Flagship Experience Store in Lagos

ASUS, in partnership with Konga, has officially unveiled its first flagship experience store in West Africa, located in Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos.

The state-of-the-art facility represents a major investment in customer experience, product accessibility, and digital innovation. The launch also reinforces Konga’s growing reputation as a preferred gateway for leading global technology brands into the Nigerian market.

The landmark event attracted the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, (SAN), who officially launched the store.

The ASUS team was led by EMEA General Manager, Aaron Tsai, alongside Business Development Manager, Sunnie Chen and others.

The minister described the facility as a defining achievement for Nigeria’s digital economy, noting that it is far more than the opening of a retail outlet. He called it a strong vote of confidence by a global technology brand in Nigeria's innovation, science, and technology ecosystem and the immense potential of its market.

The minister paid tribute to Leo Stan Ekeh, describing him as one of the foremost architects of Nigeria’s digital transformation. He announced that Ekeh had recently agreed to champion the Federal Government’s Youth and Students Innovation initiative, a flagship programme aimed at equipping young Nigerians with entrepreneurial and technology skills.

Speaking at the event, Tsai expressed appreciation to partners, government representatives, and customers for their support. He explained that the flagship store was conceived to provide consumers with direct access to authentic ASUS products, and expressed confidence that the partnership with Konga will further accelerate the brand’s growth and strengthen customer engagement in the region.

In his remark, Chief Operating Officer of Konga Group, Dave Omoregie, said the flagship store reflected Konga’s deliberate strategy to give Nigerian consumers a seamless blend of online and offline retail. He noted that Konga’s logistics network, payment infrastructure, and nationwide retail footprint uniquely positioned the company to support global brands like ASUS at scale, while ensuring customers enjoy authentic products backed by reliable after-sales service.