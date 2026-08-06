  • Wednesday, 5th August, 2026

‘Banking Sector Recapitalisation Will Strengthen Nigeria’s Financial Ecosystem’

Business | 2 seconds ago

Managing Director, FairMoney Microfinance Bank, Henry Obiekea, has stressed the need for the implementation of the ongoing recapitalisation programme of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), describing it as a strategic investment that will strengthen Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.  

According to him, if implemented successfully, it has the potential to strengthen financial stability, deepen credit access, improve investor confidence, and support a more inclusive and resilient economy.

Speaking from a Fintech perspective, Obiekea said: “For Nigeria’s rapidly growing Fintech ecosystem, although they are subject to different licensing frameworks depending on their operations, the broader regulatory direction is equally clear. Institutions that facilitate payments, tech-enabled banking, lending and savings are expected to maintain governance, capital and consumer protection standards appropriate to their respective licensing frameworks. The evolution is essential as Fintechs continue to account for a growing share of financial transactions and provide services to millions of previously underserved Nigerians. Collectively, the reforms present a unique opportunity to reshape Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.”

For small and medium-sized enterprises, which contribute significantly to Nigeria’s GDP and employment, Obiekea said improved access to financing remained one of the greatest growth enablers, adding that recapitalisation should not be assessed solely by stronger balance sheets, but also by the extent to which additional capital supports productive economic activity.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.