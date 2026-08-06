Flying Eagles Edge Cote d’Ivoire to Set up B’Faso Final

Nigeria’s U20 team, Flying Eagles, last night defeated host nation Côte d’Ivoire 4-3 in a dramatic penalty shootout to set up 2026 WAFU B U20 Championship final against Burkina Faso.

Sunday’s WAFU B U20 AFCON final between Flying Eagles and Burkina Faso will be a repeat of a final Group B clash, which the Burkinabes won 2-0.

Burkina Faso reached the championship game after they stopped Niger 2-0 after extra-time today, while Nigeria beat hosts Cote d’Ivoire 4-3 on penalties after scores were tied at 2-2.

The Flying Eagles are the defending champions of the sub-regional tournament after they beat Ghana 2-1 in the 2024 edition of the competition.

The hosts started on the front foot and controlled the tempo from kickoff. They came close to an early opener twice in the 12th and 14th minutes, but Flying Eagles goalkeeper Clinton Lawani was alert and kept Nigeria in the game. The pressure eventually told in the 16th minute when Côte d’Ivoire’s Kaita slotted home to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

The Flying Eagles pushed for an equaliser before half-time with more urgency, but the Ivorian defence held firm to take a 1-0 lead into the break. Goalkeeper Lawani continued to be Nigeria’s hero in the second half. In the 59th minute, he produced a brilliant save to parry away a dangerous corner that looked destined to be the second goal. Both teams traded attacks as Nigeria chased an equaliser and the hosts sought to double their lead. The breakthrough for Nigeria came in the 67th minute when Captain Habila Simeon rose highest to nod in a pull-out and level the score at 1-1.

Despite several chances created by both sides, no further goal came, and the game went into extra time at 1-1. Extra time brought more drama.

Aliyu Abubakar put the Flying Eagles ahead 2-1 in the third minute of the first period of extra time. Gift Subi almost made it 3-1 in the 100th minute after a brilliant solo run, but his shot went wide. Côte d’Ivoire responded immediately and levelled it at 2-2 before the end of the first half of extra time.

The scoreline remained 2-2 at the end of extra time, forcing the tie to penalties. From the spot, the Flying Eagles held their nerve and won 4-3. The victory sends Nigeria through to the final of the 2026 WAFU B U20 Championship, where they will aim to retain the trophy and thus qualify for next year’s U20 Africa Cup of Nations.