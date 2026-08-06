Salah Eclipses Osimhen’s Turkish Lig Record, Joins Onuachu, Nwaiwu at Trabzonspor

Free agent Mohamed Salah who will be unveiled today at Trabzonspor has become the latest highest paid player in the Turkish Super Lig following his reported one-year net salary of €17 million after tax.

In addition, Salah is to receive 20% of the revenue generated from merchandise sales linked directly to his image, alongside other performance bonuses.

Until the arrival of the 34-year-old former Liverpool front man in Turkey, Nigerian Victor Osimhen was the highest paid star in the Super Lig, grossing a net salary of €15 million plus an extra €1 million in bonuses. Galatasaray paid €75 million for Osimhen in what remains a record purchase fee for a Süper Lig club, as well as the club’s third-most expensive sale of all time. All that will become history today when the Egyptian is unveiled at 5.30pm local time.

Interestingly, Salah will become the new teammate of Super Eagles stars Paul Onuachu and Chibuike Nwaiwu at Turkish team Trabzonspor.

Top Transfer Expert, Fabrizio Romano, revealed that Salah has signed a two-year contract with Trabzonspor.

According to Romano, Salah signed a one-year (plus extra year extension) deal that keeps him at the club until 2028.

Since Trabzonspor are not traditionally the wealthiest club in Turkey, Salah’s massive wages will reportedly be split between the club and corporate sponsors.

He left Liverpool at the end of last season after nine years on Merseyside, scoring 257 goals.

Salah, who has scored 50 Champions League goals, will play European football with Trabzonspor next season after they finished third, eight points behind champions Galatasaray.

If they fail to progress to the league phase of the Europa League via the play-offs, they will drop down to the Conference League.

Nicknamed the Black Sea Storm, Trabzonspor have won seven league titles, six of which came between 1976 and 1984. In 2022, they claimed their most recent league success, ending a 38-year wait.

Based in the north-eastern city of Trabzon, they are one of only six teams to have won the Turkish Super Lig.

Salah’s signing will go down as the club’s biggest as he joins former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge and former Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe in donning the claret and sky blue shirt. He helped Liverpool to win two Premier League titles, the Champions League, the Club World Cup, Uefa Super Cup, FA Cup and two EFL Cups.

During his time in England, the Egyptian won the Premier League Golden Boot on four occasions and was named the Professional Footballers’ Association player of the year three times – in 2018, 2022 and 2025.

But despite scoring 29 goals and making 18 assists in Liverpool’s 2024-25 title-winning season, Salah’s minutes diminished the following campaign after a falling out with former Reds head coach Arne Slot.