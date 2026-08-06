  • Thursday, 6th August, 2026

Laniyan Bags Another Appointment as Oyo State Baseball and Softball Board Chairman

Featured | 6 seconds ago

Kehinde Laniyan has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of the Baseball and Softball Association, Oyo State.

The appointment was conveyed in an official letter signed by the General Manager of the Oyo State Sports Council, Mrs. Olubisi Jejelola Adegoke.

This latest appointment comes on the heels of Mr. Laniyan’s recent appointment as a member of the WBSC Africa Baseball Commission, further underscoring his growing recognition within the baseball and softball community in Nigeria and across Africa.

According to the Sports Council, the appointment is a well-deserved recognition of Mr. Laniyan’s distinguished service, dedication, and leadership in the development of baseball and softball in Nigeria over the years. The Council noted his immense contributions to grassroots sports development in Oyo State through the organization of national training camps, hosting of championships, coaching clinics, and his sustained commitment to expanding baseball and softball programmes in schools.

Mrs. Adegoke expressed confidence that Mr. Laniyan’s extensive national and international network, coupled with his wealth of experience, would greatly enhance the growth and development of baseball and softball in Oyo State.

Mr. Laniyan’s appointment is for a four-year tenure, during which he is expected to provide strategic leadership and direction for the advancement of the sport in the state.

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