H1 2026:   HBM Nigeria Declares 57% Increase in Profit After Tax

Kayode Tokede

HBM Nigeria Plc, formerly Lafarge Africa Plc, has declared a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N208billion for the first half ended June 30, 2026, representing a 57per cent growth when compared to N132.6 billion for the first half ended June 30, 2025.

Net sales grew by 31per cent in H1 2026, driven by an 11per cent volume growth, enhanced operational stability and improvement in distribution efficiency.

Operating profit during the period grew by 51per cent to close at N291billion and was supported by sustained efficiency gains across the business while operating margin soared to 43per cent from 37per cent in H1 2025.

In his remarks, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HBM Nigeria, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi said: “Our H1 2026 performance demonstrates the continued strength of our business and the successful execution of our strategic priorities.

“These results reflect disciplined cost management, operational excellence, and prudent financial stewardship. We are focused on further improving supply reliability, advancing our cost leadership agenda, driving innovation, accelerating our sustainability initiatives, and maintaining the highest

standards of health and safety”.’

He further stated that HBM Nigeria will remain focused on building on a strong operational momentum by leveraging the industrial and technical expertise of Huaxin Building Materials Ltd to drive operational excellence and improve efficiency across the business.

In light of this, HBM Nigeria has commenced the engineering design for its third production line at Calabar, a state-of-the-art 3-million-ton integrated cement facility. The project is progressing through the requisite development processes, with completion expected within 12 months following commencement of construction.

On HBM Nigeria’s business outlook for the rest of the year, Alade-Akinyemi continued: Nigeria’s demand outlook for cement remains positive, supported by ongoing infrastructure development, urbanization, and resilient activity across the construction sector, despite a dynamic global operating environment. As macroeconomic conditions continue to improve, we expect demand across our key market segments to remain supportive of sustainable growth.

“We plan to continue focusing on capturing volume growth opportunities while maintaining disciplined cost management and operational excellence to strengthen profitability and preserve margins.”

The company remains well positioned to create sustainable long-term value for its shareholders and all stakeholders by leveraging its resilient operating platform, a strong balance sheet, and disciplined execution of strategic priorities,