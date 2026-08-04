  • Monday, 3rd August, 2026

FLIP Announces Kaleidoscope African Experience

Business | 2 seconds ago

Film

The organisers of Film In The Park (F.L.I.P) have announced the third edition of its annual outdoor film experience, F.L.I.P 3.0: A Night of Magic – The Kaleidoscope African Experience, scheduled to hold on Saturday, 19 September 2026, at 4:00 p.m. at Freedom Park, Lagos.

Following the remarkable success of F.L.I.P 2.0, the organisers have chosen to take the event in a bold new direction. 

According to FLIP Founder, Tomiwa Precious Otun, “While celebrating the achievements of previous editions, F.L.I.P 3.0 marks the beginning of a new chapter, one that promises a richer, more immersive celebration of African cinema, culture, music, and storytelling.”

She stated that “Described as more than a film screening, F.L.I.P 3.0 will bring together filmmakers, film lovers, creatives, and culture enthusiasts for an unforgettable evening under the open sky”. 

“Guests can expect a carefully curated selection of films, engaging conversations, networking opportunities, music, food, games, and a vibrant atmosphere that celebrates the richness of African storytelling,” she said. 

Additional details, including the official film lineup and programme schedule, will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Members of the public are encouraged to follow Film In The Park across its digital platforms – Website: www.filminthepark.com, for updates and purchase ticket online at flat rate of ten thousand Naira at https://www.gruve.events/FLIP3,” she stated. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.