FLIP Announces Kaleidoscope African Experience

Film

The organisers of Film In The Park (F.L.I.P) have announced the third edition of its annual outdoor film experience, F.L.I.P 3.0: A Night of Magic – The Kaleidoscope African Experience, scheduled to hold on Saturday, 19 September 2026, at 4:00 p.m. at Freedom Park, Lagos.

Following the remarkable success of F.L.I.P 2.0, the organisers have chosen to take the event in a bold new direction.

According to FLIP Founder, Tomiwa Precious Otun, “While celebrating the achievements of previous editions, F.L.I.P 3.0 marks the beginning of a new chapter, one that promises a richer, more immersive celebration of African cinema, culture, music, and storytelling.”

She stated that “Described as more than a film screening, F.L.I.P 3.0 will bring together filmmakers, film lovers, creatives, and culture enthusiasts for an unforgettable evening under the open sky”.

“Guests can expect a carefully curated selection of films, engaging conversations, networking opportunities, music, food, games, and a vibrant atmosphere that celebrates the richness of African storytelling,” she said.

Additional details, including the official film lineup and programme schedule, will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Members of the public are encouraged to follow Film In The Park across its digital platforms – Website: www.filminthepark.com, for updates and purchase ticket online at flat rate of ten thousand Naira at https://www.gruve.events/FLIP3,” she stated.