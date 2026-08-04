  • Monday, 3rd August, 2026

FG Seeks Japanese Investment to Drive Nationwide Housing 

Business | 2 seconds ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to creating an enabling environment for local and foreign investors as it seeks strategic partnerships to accelerate the delivery of affordable housing and critical infrastructure across Nigeria.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Muttaqha Darma, stated this during a meeting with officials of Japanese engineering and infrastructure firm, Chodai Company Limited, whose visit to the ministry was facilitated by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC).

Darma said partnerships with credible investors were critical to achieving the federal government’s housing objectives under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, stressing that the ministry remained open to collaborations that would improve the quality of life of Nigerians through sustainable housing and infrastructure development.

He disclosed that the ministry was preparing to roll out an ambitious Social Housing Programme across the country’s 774 local government areas to expand access to affordable housing, particularly for low and middle-income earners.

“We are ready for partnership. The ministry is embarking on an ambitious Social Housing Programme that will provide affordable homes for Nigerians across the country. We welcome investors and development partners who share our vision of making decent housing accessible to every Nigerian,” he said.

According to the minister, the programme will incorporate a gender inclusion initiative under which a percentage of housing units will be reserved for vulnerable women and children. It will also provide housing support for victims of flooding, insecurity, banditry and insurgency.

Earlier, leader of the Japanese delegation, Motoko Imai, said smart city development through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) remained one of Chodai’s strategic priorities.

She explained that the Tokyo-based company had delivered infrastructure projects across Asia and Africa and was currently implementing development projects in partnership with the Niger state government.

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