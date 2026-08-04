The Digital Supreme Court: A Defining Moment in Nigeria’s Judicial Reform Journey

For decades, Nigeria’s Apex Court had been the envy of most judiciaries in the Commonwealth and the world. It is on record that, the Court had seconded some of its Justices to head the judiciaries of some African courts and the Caribbean. Today, the Supreme Court has continued to dispense justice as best as it can, despite enormous challenges. The current Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon, Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, GCON, has taken bold strides to ensure that the court is revolutionised, to meet up with present realities of the digital age. In pursuance of this vision, she has matched words with actions, by embarking on an aggressive transformation and reforms in the Supreme Court. She instituted a National Case Management System (NCMS) and the Supreme Court, (Mandatory Upload of Electronic Copies of Processes, Record of Appeal and Other Matters) Practice Directions, 2026 (effective from 1 July 2026). What exactly are these reforms? How will they help case management, reduce delays and improve the system in the Registry? Former Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem, SAN sheds light on these bold reforms, and explains the positive impact they will have in justice administration

Justice Beyond Judgements

The quality of any judicial system is measured not only by the soundness of its judgements, but also by the efficiency with which justice is administered. A brilliant judgement delivered after years of avoidable administrative delay, does little to inspire confidence in the rule of law. Justice, therefore, is not merely an intellectual exercise in adjudication; it is equally an exercise in effective institutional management.

For decades, the discourse on judicial reform in Nigeria has understandably focused on constitutional amendments, judicial appointments, financial autonomy, remuneration of judicial officers, procedural rules and the independence of the Bench. These are undeniably important pillars of a credible justice system. Yet, one equally significant aspect of judicial reform has often received comparatively less attention – the administration of justice itself.

Every experienced litigation Lawyer understands that the journey of a case through the appellate process, is influenced not only by the quality of legal advocacy or the complexity of the issues before the court. Delays frequently arise from administrative inefficiencies: cumbersome paper records, delays in compiling and transmitting Records of Appeal, manual registry processes, misplaced files and the practical limitations of managing voluminous documents within an increasingly complex judicial environment.

As litigation has become more sophisticated, commercial disputes have grown in complexity, documentary evidence has expanded exponentially and the expectations of court users have evolved. The administration of justice can no longer rely solely on systems designed for an earlier era. Modern courts require modern tools.

Why Administrative Reform Matters

It is against this background that the introduction of the National Case Management System (NCMS) and the Supreme Court (Mandatory Upload of Electronic Copies of Processes, Record of Appeal and Other Matters) Practice Directions, 2026, which came into effect on 1 July, 2026, should be viewed. More than a technological innovation, these reforms represent one of the most significant administrative developments in the recent history of Nigeria’s Apex court.

They also reflect one of the defining priorities of the administration of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere- Ekun, GCON, the deployment of technology to improve judicial efficiency, strengthen case management and modernise the administration of justice. In an era in which digital transformation is reshaping institutions across the world, it is both timely and commendable that the Supreme Court has embraced technology as a strategic instrument for institutional renewal.

The NCMS: More than Electronic Filing

The significance of these reforms, extends well beyond the introduction of electronic filing.Their real importance lies in the recognition that technology should not merely digitise existing processes; it should improve the manner in which justice is administered. The objective is not simply to replace paper with electronic documents, but to create a judicial environment in which information moves more efficiently, judicial time is utilised more productively, and litigants benefit from a more responsive court system. This distinction is fundamental.

There is an important difference between digitisation and digital transformation. Digitisation involves converting information from paper into electronic form. Digital transformation goes much further. It reimagines institutional processes, redesigns workflows and deploys technology to achieve greater efficiency, accountability and service delivery. A court that merely scans documents has embraced digitisation. A court that redesigns how appeals are managed, records are transmitted, documents are searched and cases are monitored, has embarked upon genuine institutional transformation. The National Case Management System, belongs firmly within the latter category.

The celebrated legal futurist, Professor Richard Susskind, has consistently argued that the challenge confronting modern judiciaries is not whether technology should be introduced into the justice system, but how technology can fundamentally improve the delivery of justice. In his seminal work, Online Courts and the Future of Justice, he observes that courts should not simply automate yesterday’s procedures. Rather, they should ask how justice can best be delivered in an increasingly digital society. That philosophy resonates strongly with the Supreme Court’s current initiative.

The National Case Management System is not simply an electronic filing platform. It is an integrated case management framework designed to enable the Supreme Court to receive, organise, retrieve, monitor and manage appellate proceedings with greater efficiency. It seeks to reduce administrative bottlenecks, improve access to information, facilitate judicial workflow and enhance institutional productivity. Its importance therefore, lies not merely in technology, but in governance.

From Vision to Implementation

Indeed, one of the most illuminating aspects of the unveiling ceremony was the acknowledgment by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Mr Kabir Akanbi, that the NCMS did not emerge overnight. Rather, it represented the culmination of a vision shared by successive Chief Justices of Nigeria to transition the Judiciary towards a more technology-driven system that would improve efficiency, transparency, accessibility and service delivery.

That acknowledgement deserves emphasis, because meaningful institutional reform is rarely the product of a single administration. Enduring reforms are usually built upon ideas developed over time, refined through experience and ultimately implemented through determined leadership. While the aspiration to digitise the Supreme Court predates the present administration, every institutional vision requires a defining moment when aspiration gives way to implementation. It is to the credit of the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria, that this long-standing vision has now crystallised into a functioning National Case Management System supported by comprehensive Practice Directions. Under her leadership, technology has become not merely an administrative convenience, but an integral component of judicial reform.

The Chief Registrar further explained that the NCMS forms part of a broader programme of judicial digitalisation, including the online application process for the conferment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, the digital enrolment of newly called legal practitioners, the electronic registration of Notaries Public and the Supreme Court’s Electronic Diary System. These initiatives demonstrate that the digital transformation of the Nigerian Judiciary is not an isolated project, but a carefully evolving institutional strategy.

This continuity is significant. Successful digital transformation is seldom achieved through a single technological intervention. It requires sustained leadership, careful planning, investment in infrastructure, capacity building and a willingness to rethink traditional methods of institutional administration.

The Supreme Court has now taken a decisive step, in that direction. The next question is whether the legal profession, court administrators and indeed, the wider justice sector are prepared to embrace the opportunities and responsibilities that accompany this new era of digital justice.

Reimagining Judicial Operations

The true significance of the National Case Management System becomes clearer when one moves beyond the headlines announcing the mandatory uploading of electronic documents, and examines the philosophy underpinning the reform.

Public commentary has understandably focused on electronic filing, because it is the most visible aspect of the new Practice Directions. Yet, electronic filing is only the entry point. The real innovation lies in the transition from document management to case management, and from paper-based administration to digitally enabled judicial operations.This distinction is not merely semantic.

Electronic filing changes how documents are submitted to the court. Digital case management changes how the court itself functions. A modern case management system enables appeals to be electronically indexed, assigned, tracked, searched, monitored and archived throughout their lifecycle. It allows Judges, legal assistants and registry officials to access case materials more efficiently, retrieve information almost instantaneously, and manage workflow with greater precision. Properly implemented, such a system does not simply reduce the use of paper; it fundamentally improves institutional productivity.

The accompanying Practice Directions, demonstrate that this broader objective was clearly contemplated. Among their notable innovations are the mandatory uploading of electronic copies of court processes, the electronic transmission of Records of Appeal, searchable Optical Character Recognition (OCR)-enabled documents, standardised document naming conventions and electronic accessibility of appeal records. These requirements may appear technical to the casual observer, but each addresses a long- standing operational challenge within appellate litigation. To appreciate their practical significance, one needs only consider the traditional Record of Appeal.

In a complex commercial dispute, constitutional appeal or election petition, the Record of Appeal may consist of several bound volumes running into thousands of pages. Pleadings, documentary exhibits, witness testimonies, interlocutory applications, rulings and judgements are painstakingly compiled into paper volumes which must then be physically transported, received, stored, indexed and retrieved whenever required. Experienced appellate advocates know that locating a particular exhibit or witness statement within such records, can itself consume valuable judicial and professional time.

Under the National Case Management System, those same records become searchable electronic documents. A Justice of the Supreme Court or a Legal Assistant can locate a statutory provision, an exhibit, a paragraph of evidence or a previous ruling within seconds, rather than minutes or even hours. Hyperlinked tables of contents permit immediate navigation through lengthy records, without physically turning hundreds of pages. These improvements may appear modest when viewed individually. Collectively, however, they have profound institutional implications.

Minutes saved in one appeal become hours saved across dozens of appeals, and weeks saved over the course of a judicial year. More importantly, they allow Judges to devote a greater proportion of their time to the essential judicial function analysing evidence, considering legal arguments and writing judgements, rather than navigating administrative obstacles.

Technology, in this context, does not determine cases. It simply allows Judges to spend more time deciding them. This is precisely why I regard the National Case Management System, as an operations management reform. Outside the legal profession, operations management is widely recognised as the discipline concerned with designing, improving and controlling institutional processes to maximise efficiency, quality and service delivery. Modern banks, airlines, hospitals and universities no longer rely solely on manual systems because they understand that institutional excellence depends as much upon efficient operations as upon professional expertise. The Judiciary should be no different.

Courts are unique constitutional institutions entrusted with the administration of justice, but they are also complex organisations that process information, coordinate people, manage workflow and deliver essential public services. A modern court therefore, requires not only sound jurisprudence, but also efficient administrative systems capable of supporting the judicial function.

The Registry as the Engine of Justice

Viewed from this perspective, the Registry occupies a far more significant role than is sometimes acknowledged. The Registry is the operational heart of every court.

It receives filings, processes applications, compiles records, schedules hearings, manages correspondence, preserves judicial archives and facilitates communication between the Bench, the Bar and litigants. The effectiveness of any court is therefore, closely linked to the efficiency of its registry. Historically, registries have often been constrained by the limitations of manual processes. Paper files occupy physical space, require manual indexing and remain vulnerable to delays associated with physical movement, duplication and retrieval. As caseloads increase, these challenges inevitably become more pronounced.

Digital case management, addresses many of these structural limitations. Information becomes searchable rather than merely stored. Workflow becomes measurable, rather than assumed. Case progression can be monitored more effectively, reducing opportunities for unnecessary delay and enabling court administrators to identify bottlenecks before they become systemic problems. The significance of these developments, extends beyond administrative convenience. They contribute directly to public confidence in the administration of justice.

For litigants, a modern judicial system should not merely produce fair outcomes; it should also provide predictability, transparency and reasonable expedition. For Lawyers, efficient case management promotes better preparation, reduces unnecessary procedural disputes and encourages greater compliance with court timelines. For Judges, improved access to organised information enhances judicial productivity, without compromising independence or decisional autonomy.

A User-Centred Digital Court

It is noteworthy that the Chief Registrar, in introducing the National Case Management System, emphasised that the platform was designed with its principal users firmly in mind – the Justices of the Supreme Court, their Legal Assistants, Litigation Registrars and legal practitioners. Comprehensive user manuals and implementation guidance were also developed, to facilitate adoption across the institution. That user-centred approach deserves commendation.

Technology succeeds not because it is sophisticated, but because it responds to genuine institutional needs. Some digital reforms fail because they seek to force users to adapt to technology. Successful reforms, by contrast, design technology around the practical realities of those who will use it every day. The National Case Management System appears to have embraced the latter philosophy. It recognises that the administration of justice is ultimately about people, Judges, Lawyers, litigants and court officials, and that technology is valuable only to the extent that it enables those people to perform their respective functions more effectively. This philosophy is consistent with international best practice.

Across the world, leading judicial systems have increasingly concluded that technology should enhance the administration of justice, without diminishing the essential human character of judicial decision-making. The challenge is not to create automated courts, but to build courts that are more efficient, more accessible and better equipped to serve the public in an increasingly digital age.

Lessons from Leading Jurisdictions

The Supreme Court’s embrace of digital case management, is by no means occurring in isolation. Across the world, leading judicial systems have increasingly recognised that the administration of justice in the twenty-first century, demands more than legal scholarship and judicial independence. It also requires institutions that are capable of managing information efficiently, responding to the expectations of court users and leveraging technology to improve access to justice, without compromising due process.

Several jurisdictions provide useful examples. In England and Wales, the HM Courts & Tribunals Service Reform Programme has progressively transformed court administration through electronic filing, digital case management, online access to court records and virtual proceedings. The objective has not been to replace Judges with technology, but to remove unnecessary procedural burdens that consume judicial time and public resources.

Singapore has long been regarded, as one of the world’s foremost examples of judicial digitalisation. Through its e-Litigation platform, virtually every stage of civil litigation from commencement of proceedings to the exchange of documents and case management is conducted within an integrated electronic environment. The result has been faster case processing, greater transparency and significantly improved administrative efficiency.

India presents another instructive example. Despite operating one of the largest and busiest judicial systems in the world, it has continued to expand its e-Courts Mission Mode Project through electronic filing, virtual hearings, digital record management and online case tracking. The scale of India’s Judiciary demonstrates that digital transformation is not a luxury reserved for smaller jurisdictions, but a necessity for large and complex court systems.

These international experiences reveal a common principle. Technology is not introduced because it is fashionable. It is introduced because, effective judicial administration increasingly depends upon it.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), makes an important distinction between digitisation and digital transformation. Digitisation converts existing information into electronic form. Digital transformation redesigns the institution itself by improving workflow, simplifying processes, encouraging interoperability and enhancing service delivery.That distinction provides perhaps the most useful framework for evaluating the National Case Management System.

If the Supreme Court merely required Lawyers to submit scanned copies of documents while retaining the same administrative processes, the reform would amount to little more than digitisation. The Practice Directions, however, indicate a much broader ambition. They contemplate searchable records, structured electronic document management, digital accessibility, standardised filing practices and improved information retrieval. These are the essential building blocks of institutional transformation. The challenge now, is to ensure that implementation remains faithful to that broader vision.

Leadership and Institutional Legacy

Successful digital transformation depends not only upon software, but also upon leadership. History demonstrates that major institutional reforms, rarely occur spontaneously. They require leaders who are prepared to question long-established practices, inspire confidence among stakeholders and sustain momentum, even when change encounters understandable resistance. It is in this context that the leadership of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, GCON, deserves acknowledgement.

The Chief Registrar rightly observed that the aspiration to digitise the Supreme Court evolved over successive administrations. That continuity of institutional vision is important, and should be recognised. Equally important, however, is the reality that every long-conceived reform eventually requires an administration willing to translate aspiration into practical implementation. The introduction of the National Case Management System and the issuance of the accompanying Practice Directions, represent that defining moment. Since assuming office, the Chief Justice has consistently identified technology, judicial efficiency and improved service delivery, as central priorities of her administration. The NCMS is the clearest institutional manifestation of those priorities. Rather than viewing technology as an optional administrative convenience, her administration has positioned it as an essential instrument for improving the quality of judicial administration.

This approach reflects an appreciation of an important reality. The authority of the Judiciary ultimately rests not only upon the quality of its decisions, but also upon public confidence in the efficiency, transparency and accessibility of its processes. Citizens judge institutions not merely by outcomes, but also by the experience of engaging with those institutions.

Reducing avoidable administrative delays, improving the accessibility of court records and strengthening registry efficiency therefore, contribute directly to strengthening confidence in the administration of justice itself. Every Chief Justice leaves an institutional legacy. Some are remembered principally for landmark constitutional decisions. Others for strengthening judicial independence, improving judicial welfare or expanding access to justice. If successfully implemented, continuously refined and progressively extended throughout the Nigerian Judiciary, digital transformation may well become one of the defining institutional legacies of the present administration. Such a legacy would extend beyond technology. It would represent a fundamental improvement, in the way justice is administered.

The Digital Lawyer

The reforms also present an important challenge to the legal profession. For generations, professional excellence has largely been measured by advocacy, legal reasoning and mastery of substantive and procedural law. These qualities remain indispensable. The modern Lawyer, however, must now possess an additional competence. Digital literacy is becoming an essential component of professional practice. Preparing searchable electronic documents, organising digital evidence, ensuring compliance with electronic filing requirements, understanding cybersecurity obligations and effectively presenting electronic records, are increasingly becoming everyday responsibilities rather than specialist skills. Richard Susskind anticipated this development many years ago, when he argued that Lawyers who fail to embrace technology risk becoming progressively less effective in serving their clients. His observation is particularly relevant today. The digital transformation of the courts, necessarily requires a corresponding digital transformation of legal practice. This responsibility extends beyond private practitioners. Law faculties should increasingly expose students to legal technology and digital case management. Continuing professional development programmes should strengthen technology training, alongside traditional legal subjects. Our Bar should actively encourage digital competence, as part of professional excellence. Court officials should receive continuous technical support and training, to ensure that new systems are utilised effectively and consistently. Digital transformation is ultimately about people. Technology may provide the tools, but people determine whether those tools achieve their intended objectives.

The implementation of the National Case Management System should therefore, be viewed not as the completion of reform, but as the beginning of a continuous process of institutional learning, adaptation and improvement. That process will inevitably present challenges. Infrastructure must remain reliable. Cybersecurity must be treated as an ongoing institutional priority, rather than a one-time investment. System upgrades will need to evolve, alongside technological developments. Most importantly, a culture of continuous improvement must replace the traditional assumption that administrative systems, once introduced, require little further refinement. Experience from other jurisdictions demonstrates that, successful judicial technology projects evolve incrementally. They are strengthened through user feedback, operational experience and periodic review. The National Case Management System, should be no exception. Indeed, its long-term success will depend less upon the sophistication of its software than upon the willingness of Judges, Registrars, Lawyers and policymakers to embrace a shared vision of a more efficient, more transparent and more responsive system of justice. That vision naturally raises an even broader question. If technology can fundamentally improve the administration of justice at the Supreme Court, what should the future digital architecture of the Nigerian Judiciary look like, and what additional reforms will be required to create a truly integrated national justice system?

Towards a National Judicial Technology Strategy

The National Case Management System should not be viewed as the destination of Nigeria’s digital justice journey. It is, rather, the foundation upon which a more integrated and technologically enabled Judiciary can be built.

The logical progression from the present reforms, is the creation of a fully interconnected judicial ecosystem in which trial courts, appellate courts and the Supreme Court operate through interoperable digital platforms. In such a system, Records of Appeal would move electronically from one level of court to another, without unnecessary manual intervention. Registry workflows would become increasingly automated. Litigants and legal practitioners would be able to monitor the progress of their cases, through secure digital platforms. Court administrators would have access to performance dashboards capable of identifying delays, monitoring caseflow and allocating judicial resources more effectively.

These are no longer futuristic aspirations. They are increasingly, becoming the defining characteristics of modern judicial administration across the world. The National Case Management System has positioned the Supreme Court of Nigeria, to participate meaningfully in that global evolution. Looking further ahead, developments in artificial intelligence, are likely to influence judicial administration in carefully regulated ways. Across several jurisdictions, courts are already exploring AI-assisted transcription of proceedings, intelligent document search, automated citation verification, scheduling optimisation and digital evidence management. These innovations should be welcomed, with cautious optimism.

Artificial intelligence can enhance efficiency, improve research and reduce administrative burdens. However, it must never be permitted to intrude upon the core judicial function. The assessment of credibility, the evaluation of evidence, the interpretation of statutes and the exercise of judicial discretion are responsibilities that properly belong to Judges alone. Technology should support justice. It should never substitute for judicial judgement. As Nigeria continues its digital transformation, these principles must remain paramount.

The Supreme Court’s initiative, should also stimulate broader institutional thinking within the Nigerian Judiciary. There is now a compelling case for the development of a new comprehensive National Judicial Technology Strategy, under the leadership of the National Judicial Council. Such a strategy would provide a coherent framework for digital transformation across all superior courts of record, ensuring that technological development proceeds in a coordinated, rather than fragmented manner.

Among other objectives, such a strategy could establish common technological standards for court administration, promote interoperability between judicial platforms, encourage uniform cybersecurity protocols, facilitate shared investment in digital infrastructure and strengthen training for Judges, court personnel and legal practitioners.

Uniformity matters. A fragmented digital environment, in which individual courts adopt incompatible systems, risks creating new inefficiencies while attempting to eliminate old ones. By contrast, an integrated national framework would promote consistency, reduce duplication of efforts, and enhance public confidence in the administration of justice.

The experience already gained by the Lagos State Judiciary, the National Industrial Court and now, the Supreme Court, provides a strong institutional foundation upon which such a national strategy can be developed. Equally important, is the need for continuous investment in people.

No technology, however sophisticated, can succeed without users who understand it, trust it and employ it effectively. Digital transformation therefore, demands continuous professional development, structured change management and sustained institutional support. Judges, Legal Assistants, Registry Officials and members of the Bar must regard technological competence not as an optional advantage, but as an essential component of professional excellence.

This is particularly true for legal practitioners. The Practice Directions introduce obligations that require Lawyers to rethink how they prepare appellate records, organise documentary evidence and present legal arguments. Searchable electronic documents, standardised document naming conventions and digitally compliant filings, are no longer matters of administrative preference; they are increasingly becoming part of competent legal practice.

Law Schools, the Nigerian Law School, the Nigerian Bar Association and continuing legal education providers, all have an important role to play in preparing the next generation of Lawyers for a justice system in which technology is an integral component of professional practice.

The ultimate success of the National Case Management System will therefore, depend not only upon the quality of its software, but also upon the willingness of the legal profession and the Judiciary to embrace a culture of continuous innovation. Institutional reform is never a single event. It is an ongoing process of learning, adaptation and improvement.

Perhaps, the greatest lesson to emerge from the Supreme Court’s initiative is that, judicial reform should no longer be understood solely in terms of constitutional amendments, legislative intervention or procedural changes. These remain indispensable, but they are only part of the picture. Equally important is the quality of judicial administration itself, the systems, processes and institutional capacity that enable Judges to perform their constitutional responsibilities efficiently and effectively.

The National Case Management System reminds us that justice is delivered not only in the courtroom, but also through the quiet efficiency of the registry, the integrity of court records, the speed with which information moves and the administrative systems that support judicial decision-making.

Every generation inherits institutions, shaped by those who came before it. It also bears a responsibility, to leave those institutions stronger than it found them. The digital transformation of the Supreme Court, reflects that philosophy.

It acknowledges the vision of successive Chief Justices, who recognised the inevitability of technological change. It equally reflects the determination of the present Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, GCON, to translate that vision into practical institutional reform, through the implementation of the National Case Management System and the issuance of the accompanying Practice Directions.

If these reforms are sustained, continuously refined and progressively replicated across the Nigerian Judiciary, they may well come to be regarded as one of the defining institutional achievements of her administration. More importantly, they will represent a lasting contribution to the administration of justice in Nigeria.

Conclusion: Building the Judiciary of the Future

Richard Susskind once observed that the challenge facing modern justice is not simply to automate existing courts, but to design better ones.

The National Case Management System suggests that the Supreme Court of Nigeria has accepted that challenge. It has taken a bold step towards a more efficient, transparent and technologically responsive Judiciary.

The task before all stakeholders, the Bench, the Bar, court administrators, policymakers and indeed, every participant in the justice sector, is to ensure that this important beginning evolves into a fully integrated digital justice ecosystem, worthy of the confidence and expectations of the Nigerian people.

Adeniji Kazeem, SAN, former Attorney- General & Commissioner for Justice of Lagos State; Author of the Nigerian Law of Electronic Transactions and other publications on Legal Technology