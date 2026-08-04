NBA Names AGC 2026 Local Committee

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has constituted the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for its 2026 Annual General Conference (AGC), with Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Tonye Krukrubo, appointed as Chairman, to lead preparations for the Association’s flagship event scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Committee, constituted by the President of the NBA, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, will work closely with the Annual General Conference Planning Committee (AGCPC), to ensure the successful planning, coordination and execution of all activities lined up for the Conference. Damian Okoro, SAN, will serve as Alternate Chairman, while Chioma Ogoegbu was named Secretary of the Committee.

Other members of the 40-member Committee include Prof Felix Amadi, Hilda Desmond-Ihekaire, Irene Pepple, Ugowchi Agala, Dr Nulera Duson, Godwin Jaja, Abiye Anthony Abo, Ibiso Bett-Davies, Chief Iyalla Somiari, Monday Ocheseomie, O.C. Higher King, K.O. Ajuzieogu, Agent Ihua-Maduenyi, Juliet Lawrence Martins, Eze Ahiakwo, Bright Uzor, Okechukwu Nwogu, Godpower Ikechi Agbam, Simple I. Dioha, Izeoma Orlu-Akwu, Adokiye Tom Briggs, Friday Azubuike, Nnaa Money, Ibim Don-Briggs, Chibuzor Gladys Chidubem, Belema Susan Orupabo, Victor Obinna, Lucky Wosu, Louisa Jackreece, Datom Alambo, Omenogor Joy Ifejika, Benjamin Young-Arney, Levi Nsiririm, Alusi Success Bariledum, Ruth Chidinma Kenebor, Kenneth Olalekan Ogunjobi and Frank Chukwuka.

According to the NBA, the Committee has been mandated to assist the AGC Planning Committee in planning, organising and executing all programmes and activities connected with the 2026 Conference. Its responsibilities include overseeing venue management, accommodation, transportation, security, logistics and other operational aspects required for the successful hosting of the event.

The Association also stated that the LOC will liaise with the AGC Planning Committee and other relevant stakeholders, to ensure the smooth conduct of the Conference in Port Harcourt. It expressed confidence that the Committee’s collective experience and commitment, would contribute significantly to the success of the annual gathering.

In a message to the appointees, NBA President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, thanked them for accepting to serve, and urged them to bring their expertise and dedication to bear in delivering a memorable 2026 Annual General Conference. He said he looked forward to their valuable contributions to the Bar, and to the successful hosting of the Association’s premier annual event.