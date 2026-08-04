Gadzama Challenges LPDC Suspension at Supreme Court

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Life Bencher, Chief Joe-Kyari Gadzama, SAN, has vowed to challenge before the Supreme Court, the decision of the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) directing that he be suspended from legal practice for three years.

Gadzama maintained that the Committee’s findings were not supported by the documentary evidence before it, and expressed confidence that the Apex Court would overturn the decision.

In a statement issued following the LPDC’s decision in Complaint No. BB/LPDC/1314/2024, instituted by Mr Chris Alashi against Ocha P. Ulegede and himself, Gadzama said he had instructed his legal team to file an appeal immediately upon obtaining the Certified True Copy of the Committee’s direction. He noted that under Section 11(8)(a) of the Legal Practitioners Act, an appeal lodged within the prescribed period, automatically suspends the implementation of the LPDC’s direction pending the determination of the appeal by the Supreme Court.

While reiterating his respect for the institutions established to regulate the legal profession, Gadzama said he respectfully disagreed with the Committee’s findings, insisting that they were neither supported by the documentary evidence, nor by the applicable law. He maintained that he remained committed to the rule of law and had confidence that the judicial process would ultimately vindicate him.

The Senior Advocate further argued that the complaint fundamentally arose from a dispute over legal representation and professional fees, contending that the disciplinary process was not the appropriate forum for resolving such issues. He expressed optimism that the Supreme Court would carefully examine the legal and factual questions raised in the appeal, and arrive at a fair and just determination.

Gadzama also reassured his clients, colleagues, friends and members of the public that his right to practise law remains unaffected, pending the outcome of the appeal. He thanked them for their overwhelming support, goodwill and prayers, reaffirming his commitment to the legal profession, the administration of justice and the highest standards of professional integrity.

The Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee is the statutory body empowered under the Legal Practitioners Act, to investigate and determine allegations of professional misconduct against Lawyers in Nigeria. Depending on the gravity of the offence established, the Committee may direct sanctions ranging from admonition and suspension, to the striking off of a legal practitioner from the Roll.

However, its decisions are subject to appeal to the Supreme Court, and where an appeal is filed within the statutory period, the disciplinary sanction is stayed pending the final determination of the appeal.

The outcome of Gadzama’s appeal is expected to be closely watched within the legal community, given his standing as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Life Bencher. The Supreme Court’s eventual decision is also likely to provide further judicial guidance on the scope of the LPDC’s disciplinary powers, the treatment of disputes involving legal representation and professional fees, and the procedural safeguards available to legal practitioners facing disciplinary proceedings.