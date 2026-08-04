H1: Beta Glass Posts N79.7bn Revenue, Sales Up 13.8%

Sunday Ehigiator

Beta Glass Plc has reported a strong second-quarter performance for the 2026 financial year, posting a 13.8 per cent increase in revenue to N42.18 billion, driven by sustained customer demand in both domestic and export markets despite rising operating costs.

The company, in its unaudited interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2026, said the Q2 performance helped deliver a resilient first-half result in what it described as a dynamic operating environment.

According to the financial results, second-quarter revenue rose from N37.07 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025 to N42.18 billion. For the first half of the year, revenue climbed by 1.9 per cent to N79.71 billion from N78.23 billion posted in the same period last year.

The company attributed the revenue growth to sustained customer demand, improved commercial execution and continued focus on operational excellence, noting that the first-half comparison was against a particularly strong base created by early customer stocking activities in 2025.

Gross profit for the second quarter increased by 7.4 per cent to N14.37 billion from N13.38 billion a year earlier, while operating profit rose by 8.5 per cent to N12.80 billion.

However, first-half profitability came under pressure. Gross profit declined by 4.5 per cent to N28.07 billion, while operating profit fell 4.9 per cent to N25.53 billion. Profit before tax dropped by 11.3 per cent to N24.48 billion, and profit after tax decreased by 13.6 per cent to N16.16 billion from N18.71 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025. Earnings per share for the six-month period stood at N26.93.

Commenting on the results, the Chief Executive Officer of Beta Glass Plc, Alex Gendis, said the company’s strong quarterly revenue growth was underpinned by robust demand across local and export markets.

He said, “Our 13.8% revenue growth in Q2 2026 was supported by sustained customer demand both locally and from export sales. Our underlying cost base remains well managed, but higher inbound logistics and input costs weighed on margins during Q2 2026.”

Gendis added that the company had introduced a dynamic pricing model to reflect rising costs, expressing confidence that the measure would support margin recovery in the second half of the year.

“Going forward, our dynamic pricing model will account for these factors; we expect this to progressively support margin recovery over the second half of the year.”