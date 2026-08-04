Stanbic IBTC, Anambra State Partner to Accelerate Growth Opportunities for MSMEs

As MSMEs across the South-East seek opportunities for growth, market expansion and cross-border trade, Stanbic IBTC, in partnership with the Anambra State Government, convened the Nigeria Business Summit Regional Tour in Onitsha to equip businesses with practical solutions for sustainable growth.

The summit, organised in collaboration with the Anambra State Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Trade, brought together government officials, business leaders, trade associations, development partners and entrepreneurs to explore practical pathways for economic growth, business sustainability and increased participation in local and international trade.

Speaking at the event, which took place on Wednesday, 29 July 2026, Honourable Nonso Chukwuma Ebonwu, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Anambra State, highlighted the importance of stronger partnerships between government, financial institutions and the private sector in creating an environment where businesses can thrive and contribute meaningfully to economic growth.

“Sustainable economic development requires strong partnerships between the public and private sectors. Financial institutions such as Stanbic IBTC have an important role to play by providing not only access to finance but also business advisory services, capacity building and the knowledge that enables businesses to grow sustainably,” he said.

Also commenting on Stanbic IBTC’s support for Nigerian businesses, Remy Osuagwu, Executive Director, Business and Commercial Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, said: