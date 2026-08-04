Beyond Outreach: Why Segilola Resources is Rethinking Community Healthcare in Nigeria 

Dr. Princewill Osuchukwu

Every year, for one week, our host communities of Imogbara, Odo Ijesha and Iperindo in Osun State turn into something resembling a small, determined hospital. Queues form before sunrise. Blood pressure cuffs tighten around arms that have never been tested before. Reading glasses are fitted. Medicines are dispensed. Minor surgeries are performed. And by the time the tents come down, thousands of people have received health care that would otherwise have remained out of reach.

This is the Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL) Medical Outreach.

Now in its fourth year, the initiative has provided free consultations, surgeries, diagnostic tests, medication, and corrective eyeglasses to more than 10,000 people. Yet perhaps the initiative’s greatest achievement is not the number of patients treated, but the lesson it has taught the company: A free clinic that opens once a year cannot fix a health crisis that never takes a year off.

Two Epidemics, One Healthcare System

Nigeria is fighting infectious diseases, but beneath this, another epidemic is quietly eroding the quality of life of citizens. Chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and chronic respiratory illnesses, have become one of the country’s most insidious health burdens.

According to the World Health Organisation’s Global Health Observatory, NCDs killed over 43 million people in 2021, equivalent to roughly three-quarters of all non-COVID-19-related deaths globally. Even more concerning, about 82% of premature NCD deaths (those before age 70) occur in low- and middle-income countries like Nigeria.

Nigeria’s own numbers corroborate this estimate from the inside. A 2025 National Centre for Biotechnology Information study estimates the national hypertension prevalence at roughly 30%, diabetes at around 6%, and complications like stroke, chronic kidney disease, and heart failure affecting an estimated 75% of those diagnosed with hypertension. Even more alarming is that national awareness of hypertension remains low, with many Nigerians living with high blood pressure unaware, and relatively few receiving consistent treatment or successfully managing their conditions.

These statistics are not abstract for communities surrounding SROL’s operations in Osun State. They are reflected in the company’s own outreach data year after year.

Why an Annual Medical Outreach

The challenge is not simply diagnosis but continuity. For many rural communities, access to healthcare remains limited by a shortage of medical professionals, long travel distances to health facilities, and the high cost of treatment. Out-of-pocket spending accounts for nearly 75% of total health expenditure in Nigeria, among the highest rates in the world, leaving families to absorb costs that in better-resourced health systems would be pooled or subsidised.

As a result of these factors, a patient diagnosed with hypertension during a medical outreach may leave with medication and advice but struggle to access either a doctor or a refill just weeks later. A single annual outreach can diagnose that patient’s condition but cannot, by itself, manage that illness for the remaining 364 days of the year.

This realisation is what has led SROL to establish SegunCare, a chronic disease management programme named after the company’s CEO, Segun Lawson. Rather than one-off outreach, SegunCare provides continuous support for people living with chronic conditions through monthly medication supply, regular monitoring, and proactive disease management.

Treating the Whole Person, Not Just Diagnosis

Research has shown that chronic disease in under-resourced communities is rarely just a biological event. It is entangled with stress, stigma, poverty, and isolation in ways that a purely biomedical approach cannot reach.

Data from Nigeria increasingly supports this view as chronic conditions and mental health strain tend to show up together in the same stressed populations. Living with hypertension or diabetes is often accompanied by anxiety, financial strain, and the emotional burden of managing a lifelong condition. For many patients, these invisible challenges undermine treatment adherence as thoroughly as a stock-out of medication can.

For a company operating in a host community, this considerably reframes the task of providing healthcare. Distributing free insulin to a man who cannot afford transport to a clinic, who feels too ashamed to discuss his diagnosis with neighbours, and who has no support network to help him sustain dietary changes, is necessary but incomplete. Real, durable impact requires addressing the social and psychological terrain in which the illness sits, not only the illness itself.

Rethinking Community Healthcare

This understanding is shaping SROL’s next phase of community health investment. Beyond annual medical outreaches and ongoing chronic disease management, the company is working toward a more holistic approach that recognises health as more than clinical treatment alone. In practice, this means:

● Mental health support woven into chronic disease care, including counselling for patients coping with long-term diagnoses and rehabilitation support for those affected by substance use.

● Community health literacy and peer support networks, so that managing hypertension or diabetes is not something a patient does alone or in silence, and so that misconceptions that keep people from seeking treatment are directly confronted.

● Alignment with broader community development, recognising that clean water access, nutrition, and household economic stability are not separate from health outcomes but foundational to them.

None of this replaces the outreach itself. If anything, it raises the stakes for it.

Building Lasting Care

The annual medical outreach will remain a cornerstone of SROL’s community health efforts. For thousands of people, the outreach will continue to be the first opportunity they learn what is happening inside their bodies.

However, lasting impact begins after the diagnosis. The work SROL is now committing to is what happens after that door opens: making sure a diagnosis is the beginning of sustained care, not the end of a single good deed.

Nigeria’s chronic disease burden was not built in a year, and it will not be solved through short-term annual interventions either. But a company that operates inside the communities it serves is uniquely positioned to see the specific, human shape of this crisis firsthand. SROL intends to keep looking closely, and to keep building the kind of care that lasts longer than two days.

.Dr. Princewill N. Osuchukwu is the Medical Services Manager, Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL).